The Belton boil water order notice that was issued on Saturday was rescinded as of 8:30 a.m. Monday, a news release said.
The order was issued following a water main break at East Second Avenue and North Head Street on Saturday. While the repair was made, water service was temporarily disrupted, or low pressures were experienced in this area. Water service was restored by 6 p.m. Saturday, the release said.
“The break on Saturday was in an area that has older water lines,” Belton spokesman Paul Romer said.
Customers with questions concerning this matter can contact the city of Belton Public Works Department at 254- 933-5823.