KILLEEN — At least eight handguns and ammunition were stolen out of vehicles parked in hotel parking lots between Jasper Road and South W.S. Young Drive in Killeen, police said Tuesday.
“The burglaries occurred overnight on Tuesday where the suspect(s) broke into the vehicles, by breaking a window and rummaging through them for things to take,” Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said.
Police urge residents to secure belongings, especially firearms, away from their vehicles overnight.
Anyone with information on the string of burglaries is asked to contact Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. Anonymous tips can be made on P3Tips, an app for mobile devices.