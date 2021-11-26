The Bell County Crime Victims Coalition will host its 18th annual Tree of Angels program at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at the Bell County Expo Center — a ceremony established to honor loved ones killed by an act of violence.
Reita Hill, a victim services specialist for the Killeen branch of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, said “too many” residents share that grief.
“The holidays are a time that can be hard for those of us missing our loved one at family gathering — even many years later,” she said in a news release. “It is especially hard for those going through their first holidays without their loved ones.”
During the ceremony, participants will recognize these loved ones by decorating Christmas trees with personalized angel ornaments.
Past ceremonies at the Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton, also have featured musical performances, prayers and words of encouragement.
“I invite you to join families and friends who are missing their loved ones to honor and remember their loved one during the holiday season,” Hill said. “Attendees can experience a special piece of a common bond when they are able to share the memory of their loved one at the Tree of Angels.”
This year, families are invited to email photographs of their loved ones, which will be included in the program’s slideshow, to dana.bettger@bellcounty.texas.gov or lhatfield@templetx.gov.
Residents can call 254-933-5230 or 254-298-5678 for further information, according to a Bell County Crime Victims Coalition Facebook post.