Yoanna Garcia set up a table on the sidewalk that runs along the Third Street side of Feed My Sheep.
It was late Tuesday morning and the wind was a little chilly, but Garcia, a representative of Superior Healthplan, stayed busy talking to the individuals at Feed My Sheep who were taking advantage of the monthly triage, heading up stairs to talk to representatives from Legal Aid, Hilltop Recovery Ministries, Family Promise, Central Counties Services, workforce, Indigent Health Care and more.
The triages are held the third Tuesday of each month. Service agencies set up shop in rooms on the second floor of Feed My Sheep at 116 W. Ave. G.
Connecting individuals to services is a critical component of the Feed My Sheep mission.
Lori Knox with Hilltop Recovery Ministries talked to a young woman Tuesday who had ended up in a couple of bad situations with people who didn’t have her best interests in mind.
Hilltop Recovery Ministries works with women ages 18 to 25 in the Belton and Temple area who are homeless and have experienced some form of exploitation.
“We have to gain the trust of the women we work with because they have been let down by those around them many times,” Knox said. “We can’t just say ‘trust me,’ we have to prove to them we sincerely want to help.”
Beginning Feb. 4, Hilltop Recovery Ministries will have a physical location to meet with women who need their services 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Impact Church, 306 E. Adams Ave. in Temple.
Call 254-239-7623 or visit Impact Church after Feb. 4.
Participants will receive recovery support, learn healthy relationships, engage parenting, build your life skills and more.
Joann Hardeman and her children are residents of the Salvation Army McLane Center of Hope.
She moved to Texas from Chicago because of the violence. A niece had been killed and she wanted her children to feel safe.
“I wanted them to be able to go outside, walk to school or walk to the store and be OK,” Hardeman said.
Hardeman spent some time Tuesday talking to Briana Frederickson with Central Counties Services. Frederickson is a member of the Mobile Crisis Outreach Temple.
Hardeman read Frederickson writings from a journal she’s keeping.
The writings are positive and detail items she’s thankful for and Frederickson said it would be good to revisit those memories when Hardeman is feeling down.
Hardeman’s goals include getting a house and pursing her education.
“I have an associate’s degree but I want to get a master’s,” she said.