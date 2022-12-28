Mysterious lights recorded over Cameron this month were apparently floating Chinese lanterns.
A video posted on YouTube showed eight to 10 fireball-like lights recorded over Cameron before they mysteriously disappeared.
The video — posted on YouTube by the Sputnik channel and highlighted on the popular space anomaly website ufosightingsdaily.com — was taken on the night of Dec. 15.
The lights were illuminated Chinese lanterns set aloft in the night sky that night to honor a fallen nurse. The memorial occurred Dec. 15 at the Legacy Nursing and Debilitation Center, 2202 N. Travis St. in Cameron.
The memorial involved more than 20 lanterns, said Leanna Lewis, a receptionist at the center.
She chuckled Wednesday when she heard some people thought the lanterns were unidentified flying objects.
“I hadn’t heard that,” Lewis said. “We get the Telegram here but I hadn’t read that.”
The YouTube channel quoted an eyewitness who said the lights went from east to west across Cameron.
“I saw a formation of 8-10 fireball-like lights traveling in the sky,” the witness said on the website. “They were flying at a constant altitude above the north tree line in an east to west direction. The formation shape and distance did not appear to change. They did not appear to be far away. Just as the last light was about to go out of view I quickly moved to a higher and clearer area. The lights had vanished but should not have if they continued as they had.”
The Cameron Police Department said Tuesday that it had not received any reports of the mysterious lights.
Scott C. Waring, who runs the Taiwan-based website ufosightingsdaily.com, posted that he believed the lights were a UFO fleet.
“The person recorded 54 seconds of video and it’s enough to see these objects have no wings, no aircraft lights, no sound, no flashing at all that might identify them as aircraft,” Waring said on his website.
Crystal Cryer Bailey said she witnessed the lantern memorial earlier this month.
“They were sky lanterns,” she said in an email to the Telegram. “The Legacy nursing home in Cameron, TX set them off on December 15. We parked to watch them and took pictures.”
Some satellite lights are routinely visible from Central Texas.
FindStarlink.com, which tracts the SpaceX satellite chain, said the satellites may be seen be seen from Central Texas although sometimes visibility will be poor.