MOTHER NEFF STATE PARK — Wind whistling through the trees, birds chirping and the occasional shuffle of small groups of travelers were among the only sounds that could be heard Friday at Mother Neff State Park.
The park held its annual First Day Hike event, drawing in dozens of families and groups from across Central Texas to enjoy the outdoors. Park staff said more than 80 percent of the reservation slots for this year had been filled, despite the cold wind and muddy trails.
Temple residents Cathy Bryant, 66, and Patty Caplinger, 65, said this was their second year participating in the hike. They said they have grown to enjoy hiking over the past year.
“We are big walkers,” Cathy Bryant said. “We always say that the thing you do on New Year’s Day will be the thing that you do through the rest of the year. We walked last New Year’s Day and we walked all last year, walked through the pandemic.”
Caplinger said that since the start of the pandemic they have done everything they could to be outside, for both health reasons and to have something to do.
The two said they have hiked a lot more since they have retired, setting aside at least one day each month to come out to a park and hike for a while.
Other hikers came out on a family trip to enjoy the park, such as Chad and Stephanie Wood who traveled from Wortham with their son Jona-than.
Stephanie said that while the family had been at the park for the past two days, camping in their RV, this was the first day they had been able to hike due to recent rains.
The family regularly visits many state parks throughout Texas when school is out of session, as Stephanie is a teacher.
She said they like coming to Mother Neff since the park is smaller and the trails are shorter, which is easier for Jonathan, who is 10.
“We have a state park pass so we go to all the state parks,” Stephanie said. “(Mother Neff) is one of the smaller ones, so the trails are smaller and they are easier for kids. Some of the other state parks are 9-mile trails.”
Melissa Chadwick, superintendent of the park, said that while she knew the number of visitors to this year’s hike would be lower than previous years, she is still happy with the turnout.
Chadwick said that despite attendance being down for the hike, overall the park has seen a significant increase in visitors since the start of the pandemic and its reopening.
“We had a lot of early reservations. We were about 80 percent filled up with day-use reservations, and we are filling up with a lot of walk-ins,” Chadwick said. “We are definitely experiencing higher visitation numbers, much higher. We see a lot of people coming out here on the weekends or coming out for the holidays and doing gift exchanges outdoors.”