Thursday is the last day for those interested in voting in local elections to register.
Residents who have not yet registered to vote and want to do so in the May 7 election, must do so by 5 p.m. Thursday. The election will include local municipal races as well as local bonds and state constitutional amendments.
Residents can register to vote at several places, including the elections department, area libraries and Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Department of Human Services offices.
Residents must provide their Texas driver’s license or their Social Security number.
Check to see if you’re registered at VoteTexas.gov and click on the “Am I Registered?” tab.
Early voting for the May 7 election will take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on April 25 through April 29 and May 2 and May 3.
Shay Luedeke, interim elections administrator for the county, said there are seven early voting locations confirmed for this election.
Early voting sites include the Temple Independent School District administration building, 401 Santa Fe Way, the Bell County Courthouse Annex in Belton, 550 E. Second Ave., and the Salado Church of Christ, 217 N. Stagecoach. Harker Heights will have an early voting location at its Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing.
Killeen will have three early voting locations that include the Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive, the Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev. R.A. Abercrombie Drive, and the senior center at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop.
On Election Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at locations across the county.
Local elections to be decided this year will include two bond elections, proposed by local school districts.
Temple Independent School District put forward a $164.8 million package while Belton ISD is proposing a $173.8 million package.
In addition to local elections, the state has also put forward two constitutional amendments.
The first amendment, Proposition 1, which would reduce the property taxes paid to public schools by elderly and disabled residents. Proposition 2, if approved, would raise the homestead exemption for residents from $25,000 to $40,000 for school district property taxes.