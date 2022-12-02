A woman who was ranting near the Temple Public Library was arrested by officers on an evading police warrant.
Anjanette Rene Moore, 52, remained in the Bell County Jail on Friday, a week after her arrest in downtown Temple. Her bond is set at $25,000 for the third-degree felony.
On Nov. 25, Temple officers were dispatched “on a welfare concern of a female ranting in the 100 block of W. Adams (Avenue),” Temple spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin said in an email. “Officers arrived and identified Moore who had a warrant for evading arrest or detention out of Bell County Sheriff’s office, and she was arrested for that warrant.”
Moore was arrested in connection with a May 27, 2015, incident in West Temple.
A Temple police officer who worked as a school resource officer reported an attempted abduction after “he was notified that there was a person attempting to take a child from Lake Belton Middle School,” according to arrest affidavit.
“He was further advised that the person was being followed by another vehicle,” the affidavit said.
The officer located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in Temple.
When the officer attempted to make contact, “the driver pulled away in her vehicle from the scene of the stop,” the affidavit said.
The officer then pursued the vehicle into Belton, where the vehicle stopped.
Moore was not arrested at the time but an arrest warrant was issued two days later on May 29, 2015.