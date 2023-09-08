Enrique Olivares Mesquitillo

Enrique Olivares Mesquitillo , 42, was in custody Wednesday at the Bell County Jail. He faces a pending third-degree felony charge from Temple Police Department and also has an immigration hold, records showed.

An axe-wielding man who was shot at after an attempted break-in on Temple’s east side was indicted by a Bell County grand jury.

