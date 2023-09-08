An axe-wielding man who was shot at after an attempted break-in on Temple’s east side was indicted by a Bell County grand jury.
Enrique Olivares Mesquitillo, 42, was indicted Wednesday on a charge of attempted burglary of a habitation intending other felony, a first-degree felony.
He was in custody Friday at the Bell County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond. He also has an immigration violation hold, jail records show.
On July 25, Temple Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of East Barton Avenue after receiving a call about shots fired in the area.
A homeowner told police that a Hispanic man armed with an axe attempted to break into his residence, prompting him to shoot at the suspect after a warning was given, according to an arrest affidavit.
Mesquitillo was not shot and no injuries were reported.
An officer found Mesquitillo in the middle of a road near the shooting incident. An axe was found in the grass nearby.
Police noted several shattered windows and a damaged back door at the East Barton Avenue home. The vehicle parked at the home also had smashed windows.
Mesquitillo told police he used drugs before the incident.
“Mr. Mesquitillo stated that he had been smoking methamphetamine when he saw his ex-girlfriend … in the trunk truck of a grey car parked in the alley, and believing that his next door neighhor had killed her, decided to confront his neighbor,” the affidavit said. “Mr. Mesquitillo then stated he initially grabbed his handgun but then realized he had no ammo for the handgun, so he instead armed himself with a knife and went to his neighbor’s home.”
After cutting a screen at the home, he heard his ex-girlfriend’s voice and then decided to throw rocks at the home, entered his neighbor’s shed, stole an exe and “tried to force his way into the neighbor’s residence with an axe,” the affidavit said.
Mesquitillo said he withdrew after his neighbor started shooting at him so he attacked his vehicle.
“Temple Police Department officers observing the physical damage at (the victim’s) residence determined that Mr. Mesquitillo attempted to force his way into the residence at the back door, back window, right side window, left side window and front window,” the affidavit said.