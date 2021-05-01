The Temple Children’s Museum has an eclectic guest list for its upcoming fundraiser. Harry Potter will be there. So will Dumbo, Ariel, Elsa, Anna and Olaf, to name a few.
“We’re calling it our Celebrity Host Dinner, and it’s something we haven’t done before,” Chonie Pischinger, the museum’s events and fundraising chair, said. “It will be our first fundraiser since 2019 because of COVID.”
Pischinger said about 25 local “celebrities” are participating in the fundraiser, set for 6 p.m. May 6 in the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center’s Strasburger Hall.
“Each celebrity will host a table of up to eight people, and they will be seeking donations from those at their table through tips, donations, challenges and items they bring to sell,” she said.
The theme for the fundraiser is children’s movies, and each table will decorated for a particular show. At least some of the guests are expected to arrive in costume, Pischinger said.
“We provided a list of about 40 children’s movies and they could either pick one from the list or come up with their own,” she said.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward the museum’s operating expenses such as rent and utilities.
The museum has been in operation for more than three years, Pischinger said.
“We were mobile for a while,” she said, “and we moved into a temporary building (11 N. Fourth St.) downtown in January 2020.”
Because of lingering COVID concerns, the museum doesn’t have regular hours at this time.
“We are having what we call museum experiences,” Pischinger said. “Families can rent the museum for up to 12 children. We are hoping to be open regular hours in the near future — hopefully by summer.”
Land and a building have been donated for a permanent home for the museum, but that will be down the line.
“We will need to raise $4 million, maybe $5 million, to make that a reality.”