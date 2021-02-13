Education will be one of the most important topics Texas lawmakers will tackle this legislative session — and local school districts are prepared to push their own set of priorities.
School leaders have a plethora of issues they hope the Legislature will tackle. They range from improving school finance and finding a better way to hold schools accountable to giving districts more flexibility as they continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendents across Bell County have expressed support for altering the state’s public school funding formula.
Currently, the state doles out its share of education funding by basing it on districts’ average daily attendance. House Bill 1246 by Austin Democrat Gina Hinojosa proposes changing it to being based on a district’s student enrollment.
“Basing funding on enrollment makes so much more sense than attendance,” Joe Craig, Rogers Independent School District superintendent, said. “As a district, we have to base everything we do — staffing, equipment, instructional materials, etc. — based on ... all of our enrolled students, not just the 95 to 97 percent that will show up on a given day.”
Billy Harlan, Academy ISD superintendent, supports the change. But he tempered expectations for the bill.
“The reality, I believe, is that the state will not move to this model. If attendance rates across the state are 96 percent, then the state benefits by not having to pay 4 percent of over 1,000 districts,” Harlan said. “Complex yet simple math. By funding us through enrollment, it would allow districts to use money based on who we have in our district, not by just who shows up.”
Bobby Ott, Temple ISD superintendent, also supports HB 1246 and said he has been advocating for the funding change for the past five years, brought up a similar point to Harlan’s: The state simply has no incentive to change the formula even if Hinojosa’s bill becomes law.
“I don’t think that the state is going to automatically infuse 5 more percent (of funding) into public education,” Ott said. “I think what’s going to happen is they’re going to probably take our existing formulas and change how we’re funded and back us into those numbers.”
The Temple ISD leader pointed out the pandemic has thrown a wrench into the attendance-based funding mechanism. He said schools are having a hard time tracking remote students’ attendance.
The Texas Education Agency has not extended a period that kept districts’ finances at their pre-pandemic levels, The Dallas Morning News reported. State data has shown enrollment dropped 3 percent across Texas.
Shoring up HB 3 funding
In 2019, lawmakers passed House Bill 3, a wide-sweeping law that came with $11.6 billion in funding and reformed school finance and property taxes. But that was a one-time infusion and early in the pandemic educators were wary that funding may be reduced to balance the state’s next two-year budget.
State leaders have promised to keep the billions of dollars in new programs and tax cuts they passed two years ago, The Texas Tribune reported.
“HB 3 made significant investments in public education and we are encouraged to hear that legislators intend to keep their promise for full funding,” Matt Smith, Belton ISD superintendent, said. “We also continue to ask for a reduction in unfunded mandates along with thoughtful funding for fast growth school districts.”
Michael Novotny, Salado ISD superintendent, said his district wants to see the Legislature maintain school funding through HB 3 and by continuing to maintain pre-pandemic funding levels.
“These priorities and the funding provided by House Bill 3 in 2019 are very important because even with the House Bill 3 funding increase, Texas public schools are funded below the national average and Salado ISD is funded at the lowest per student funding level in the area,” Novotny said. “We need adequate funding to be able to maintain reasonable class sizes, adequate facilities, and competitive salaries for teachers and other employees.”
Salado ISD receives $4,227 in state funding for each of its 2,160 students, according to the current budget.
Craig and Harlan both said HB 3 made smaller districts such as theirs more competitive in attracting teachers. Backtracking would cripple them, Harlan said.
‘A higher standard’
In order to graduate, high school seniors must have met the state’s end-of-course requirements. Gov. Greg Abbott waived that standard last spring, allowing local officials to decide who would graduate.
That is not the case this year. Graduates must have passed all five state-mandated end-of-course exams to walk the stage.
Ott said that amounts to the state holding students to a higher standard than school districts. The state suspended its A to F accountability rating system for districts and schools for the current school year.
“Well, if it’s suspended for us, but the students still have to take that test to graduate, they’re held to a higher standard,” he said.
TEA cannot waive the end-of-course test requirement. It can come from either Abbott, as he did last year, or from the Legislature.
“High-stakes standardized testing does not motivate students or teachers to grow and learn. In a regular year, I do not believe (end-of-course exams) demonstrate true learning. That is especially true in a pandemic,” Smith said.
Novotny said students have had a rough year and have faced unimaginable challenges during the coronavirus crisis, such as having the virus, being quarantined and going through remote learning. It makes sense to skip the exams for another year, he said.
“It’s hard to lump every student into the same bucket this year because not everyone has had the same playing field,” Harlan said. “Virtual, hybrid, all face to face — how can we accurately measure a student based on so many different possibilities?”