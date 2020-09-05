Chance of rain may have dampened the Wild West Family Day on Saturday at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum.
The doors opened at 10 a.m. and 22 visitors showed up by about 10:30 a.m., said Genevieve Stockburger, the museum’s education coordinator.
The museum usually holds a free family day the first Saturday of every month. Due to COVID-19, the August family day was the first since March. About 100 visitors came to that one, she said.
“We hope it will get better,” she said of this weekend’s turnout. “Next month will be Transportation Day.”
The Wild West was the theme for the day. Instead of having activity tables in the lobby, museum personnel passed out cowboy-related activity packets and other materials, including a free pass to the upstairs museum. Every child got a red bandana.
Cassi Coates, outreach coordinator for Temple Public Library, greeted the families and gave out fun packets and information about the library’s Facebook and YouTube schedule for virtual story time and other youth programs.
“We just want folks to know we’re doing virtual things online and we like having a lot of things going on,” Coates said.
Jim and Teresa McMillan of Salado had been upstairs to the museum with their daughter, Kristina Lundgaard and her three children, Annika, 12, Dublin, 10, and Addie, just shy of 5.
This was their first time at the museum, Jim McMillan said. They saw the notice on Facebook.
“They’re excited, because we’re home schooling and we’re doing U.S. history this year,” Lundgaard said of the children.
“We’re going to check out the train,” Jim McMillan said.
Blake and Laura Marmie of Temple brought their daughter, Clare, 3, and son, Luke, 2.
“They’re excited,” their father said. “They really enjoy learning about Texas. We recently moved to Texas from Nebraska. The kids really liked the train set and … watching the trains through the windows.”
Some people forget that Nebraska had a few wild west stories of its own, he said.
Tom and Maren Burghardt of Killeen brought their daughter, Ailyn, 3, and two children of some friends of theirs.
“They had fun playing with the bandanas,” he said. “They were really excited to walk through the museum portion, especially the model train set. That was the most interesting thing.”
Directed by Mike Hicks, the railroad museum, located at the Santa Fe Depot, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 254-298-5172.