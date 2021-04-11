Trade tokens have been used as a “currency” in Texas since the establishment of the republic in 1836. Small denominations of currency were rare, so many businesses — especially saloons — created their own.
Saloons only accepted their money. The tokens were purchased by customers with official currency, then the customer would pay in trade tokens. The tokens were good for a drink, so no change was needed. Unused tokens were used another night at the same tavern.
In later years, tokens were used a promotional tool. They were dispersed throughout a community and people used them as a coupon. A token might be good for 10 cents off a pair of shoes, for instance.
Temple was created in 1881 as a railroad town, and railroad workers got thirsty. By 1990 there were close to 100 saloons in the immediate Temple area. Competition was fierce, and many taverns used trade tokens to lure customers.
Dozens of Temple businesses have used trade tokens to build or maintain their customer base.
No doubt, trade tokens have been used in Temple for as long as there has been a town. Alamo Saloon started using tokens in the late 1880s, and so did The Ruby Saloon.
The Ruby’s token was good for 12.5 cents off any drink — likely the cost of a drink in those days.
Tokens are hot items in the collectibles market, and tokens from The Ruby are very rare, although they can be found on eBay and through dealers at a high cost. A Ruby in what could be called very poor condition is currently being offered on eBay for $225.
Although The Ruby tokens are rare, they are occasionally found.
According to Mary Jo Fraley of Moody, Cliff Cane, a co-worker at Texas Instruments in Temple, found one with a metal detector years ago near Vandiver school.
In 1900, Grundy’s Merchandise tokens were good for a nickel’s worth of candy, and in the 1920s Hospital Dairy Farm had a token good for a pint of sweet milk. Many, many other businesses used tokens, including Anton’s Cafe and just about every bar in town.
Trade tokens weren’t limited to Temple. Fraley found one in her front yard in Moody that was good for 12 cents off a purchase at Mewhinney Mercantile in Holland.
An early Temple bank — City National Bank — presented membership tokens to members of their Don’t Worry Club. What membership entailed isn’t clear, but the token contained “good luck” symbols such as the four-leafed clover and the swastika. This was many years before the Nazi party was formed in Germany and had nothing to do with that party’s beliefs. Swastikas were first used thousands of years ago in Asia as symbols of good fortune.