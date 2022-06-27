BELTON — A Temple man whose falling pants led to his arrest after stealing a vehicle and running from police has pleaded guilty to two felony charges.
Albert Taplin III, 21, pleaded guilty to evading police with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, and unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony, on June 7.
According to an arrest affidavit, on Aug. 17, 2021, officers with the Harker Heights Police Department learned of a stolen Chevrolet Equinox tracked by OnStar to the 1300 block of East FM 2410 and attempted a traffic stop. Taplin drove the SUV with Robert Turner, a man who pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a vehicle on Jan. 3 as a passenger.
“The vehicle did not respond to the traffic stop and instead ran multiple stops signs and traveled at high rates of speed,” the affidavit said. “When OnStar began to shut down the vehicle, both Taplin and Turner exited the vehicle and ran on foot.”
Officers searched the area and found Turner quickly. Taplin was found later and told police, “The only reason he stopped running was because his pants were falling down,” the affidavit said.
Taplin told officers that Turner picked him up in Temple and told him not to stop when confronted by officers. He said both knew the SUV was stolen, the affidavit said.
Turner was sentenced to three years of deferred adjudication probation on Feb. 28.
Taplin was released from the Bell County Jail after he posted a personal recognizance bond on June 10.
He is expected to face 426th District Court Judge Steven Duskie on Aug. 8 for sentencing.