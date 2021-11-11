Standing at attention in dark blue uniforms Thursday, students at Temple High School honored veterans with their 27th annual Pass In Review.
The annual event, put on by the school’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, is held on Veterans Day for students to show their gratitude to those who have served. Students participating in the program marched and performed a series of movements while members of the school’s band played patriotic songs.
A pass in review is a tradition in the military that is set up to allow a commander to inspect their troops.
Maj. Gary Maki, who runs the high school’s program, said the students did well this year despite some problems.
“I think that they did handle themselves well,” Maki said. “Were we perfect, no, but I believe that they did well.”
Garret Marquez, a 10th grader involved in JROTC, said he was happy to participate in the annual event and show his respect for local veterans.
Practicing the half-hour ceremony, Marquez said, was something students in the program worked on for a while. He said teachers in the program made it easy to learn all the details, adding one part at a time until everyone had their parts mastered.
Marquez said he also felt grateful that the school and school district continued to hold the annual event celebrating veterans.
“I think it is very sincere for the school to be hosting this because not a lot of people actually celebrate Veterans Day,” Marquez said.
Maki said the JROTC program is really a citizenship program instead of the first step for students at the school wanting to go into the military.
The program, Maki said, tries to let students understand the military and gain a respect for people who have served. He said the day is a time for students in the program to give back and say thank you to veterans.
“For the veterans, and there are so many in this greater Fort Hood area, we want to make sure that we thank them,” Maki said. “We don’t always know who they are because they are not wearing a shirt or a hat. They might not have had the best time in the military but we want to make sure to say thank you.”
The ceremony had one issue at the start when a participating student collapsed and needed to be carried out of the gym. Maki said the student was all right and only had his legs lock up like a few others. Those students who had their legs lock up recovered and were able to go back to class after the ceremony, he said.