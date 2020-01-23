Despite not having the most faith in her mentor’s bowling abilities, 11-year-old Rachel Blackmon was happy to spend her Thursday afternoon playing games at this year’s Back to School Bash.
Rachel is one of roughly 150 students who participate in Wildcat Mentors — a program that pairs fifth- and sixth-grade Temple Independent School District students with volunteers. Together they discuss school, the future and life at least twice a month. This year’s Wildcat Mentors Back to School Bash was held at Spare Time, a West Temple entertainment complex at 5434 205 Loop.
“She’s really awesome … We do a bunch of stuff together like playing board games and drawing,” Rachel said of her mentor Rebecca Gibbs.
Gibbs, an administrator and social worker at Western Hills Church of Christ, said she enjoys connecting with the local youth in a positive way. The 27-year-old couldn’t help but chuckle when reflecting on some of her weekly interactions with Rachel.
“Every week I get to hear a new story or learn a new pop-culture reference that I didn’t know about before … Like Minecraft, so that’s always fun,” Gibbs said. “I meet with her at lunch and we either do a puzzle or play ‘the doodle game’ where you draw a squiggle and use your imagination to draw something cool.”
Gibbs stressed how the time she pledges to the Wildcat Mentors program offers students like Rachel the chance to digest various situations going on in their lives.
“I give her a chance to have a break from bullies in class, to talk about things that might be stressing her out, or even things that’s she excited about … Just give her a listening ear,” Gibbs said. “It’s really great to see her doing well and learning how to overcome issues with her class work. It is just a rewarding experience.”
Mentor Timothy Blackmon is a U.S. Army veteran who is studying at the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor to become a teacher. He highlighted how he cherishes the moments the Wildcat Mentors program provides him with his mentee, 11-year-old Julian Learson.
“It’s an amazing program to be a part of,” Blackmon said. “To be able to hang out, develop a relationship with and ensure he has a positive influence in his life is a gratifying experience.”
Julian — a fifth-grader at Jefferson Elementary — said he appreciates the weekly time allotted with Blackmon, because he has the chance to talk about the different things going on at school.
“I like it and I think it’s cool … We talk about school and my favorite sport football,” Julian said.
Belton ISD employee Robert Atmar, 62, is actively involved in the Wildcat Mentors program and noted how “It’s a good opportunity to connect with young people in the area.”
Atmar’s influence on his mentee, Luis Lopez, was clearly evident. The Lamar Middle School 11-year-old quickly pointed to Atmar when discussing his favorite part about the program.