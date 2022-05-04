A Bell County district court judge declared a mistrial on Wednesday after a jury could not agree on whether or not a Killeen teenager was guilty of a charge of capital murder.
Jordan Hampton, 16, and two co-defendants are accused of murdering 24-year-old Shareef Raekwon Ali-Barnett on June 14, 2020, allegedly during a robbery.
On Wednesday afternoon, after the jury announced that it was hung, Judge Steve Duskie declared a mistrial. A new trial date has been set for September, according to Jordan Hampton’s defense attorney.
“I’m crushed,” said the attorney, Seth Fuller, on Wednesday. “Reasonable justice takes a lot of forms, but this isn’t one of them.”
Hampton will have to remain at the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center in Killeen, where he has been held since his arrest on June 23, 2020. When he turns 17 years old next month, he could be moved to the Bell County Jail.
Fuller said that at the beginning of deliberations, the jury was equally divided.
“At the end (of their deliberations), it was 9 to 3, to convict on the capital murder charge,” he said.
Members of the jury were deliberating by noon on Tuesday and continued until after 10 p.m. that night. They returned for further deliberations on Wednesday morning.
Jordan Hampton was 15 years old when the alleged incident occurred and he was certified to stand trial as an adult.
His sister, Jessica Hampton, 19, is accused of arranging the robbery. She is set to be tried on a capital murder charge later this month.
A third co-defendant, 26-year-old Breez “Tiny” Collier, testified last week that she was feet away from the shooting but that it was too dark to see who was behind the muzzle flash.
Collier has a trial date set for June 20.
Long trial and lengthy deliberations
A jury that was seated on April 25 heard six days’ worth of testimony, evidence and attorneys’ arguments.
Extensive evidence was presented by the state during the trial, such as phone and text records, testimony and video footage, but it was not enough to convince all members of the jury.
“You heard lies, garbage and non-recollections,” Fuller said during his closing arguments on Tuesday. “The one reliable witness, the neighbor, could not identify Jordan Hampton.”
DNA evidence taken from the scene returned to an unknown male and Collier’s prints were the only ones found at the scene.
“They have nothing, nada, zilch, zero, goose-egg,” Fuller said. “The state can’t point to a single piece of physical evidence. Everything is based on the testimony of unbelievable people. This is reasonable doubt.”
The case dates back to the early morning hours of June 14, 2020, when Killeen police officers responded to a shots-fired call in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive. When officers arrived, they located Ali-Barnett, suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso, at the corner of Evergreen Drive and Florence Road.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The victim’s pockets had been turned inside out when Killeen police arrived on scene,” according to the arrest affidavit.
As part of their investigation, police reviewed surveillance videos from a residence on Evergreen. Last week, two of those videos were shown in court.
One shows a woman, whom police said is Jessica Hampton, talking on a cellphone and seeming to pace. A dark car, which belonged to the victim, arrived and parked, shutting off its headlights.
In a shorter, second video, three unidentifiable people can be seen walking in front of a residence and then running away.
Through the investigation, police said they learned that Collier walked up with a man called “Lucky” and another male known as “Keem.” Collier got into the vehicle with the victim for a few minutes and then the victim and Collier got out of the car and walked to the side of the house where it was dark, according to the affidavit.
Jessica Hampton allegedly told police that she “heard a shot and then another couple of shots...” and saw the victim fall to the ground at the intersection. She said she saw blood and a male going through the victim’s pockets.
Police said when they searched Jessica Hampton’s phone a text thread indicated the two women planned to rob Ali-Barnett.