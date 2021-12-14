Many of those running for local offices in next year’s primary election will stand unopposed.
Monday was the last day for candidates running in federal, state and county elections to register with their party. The primary elections this year will take place on March 1, with early voting lasting from Feb. 14 to Feb. 25.
At the county level, Bell County will have 17 Republicans and four Democrats running for 14 positions.
Bell County’s Republican Party Chairman Nancy Boston said she felt confident in all of the candidates her party put forward this year.
“I think we have some really good candidates, I am very pleased with our candidates,” Boston said.
Chris Rosenberg, chairman of the local Democratic Party, did not respond to requests to comment by the Telegram.
County races
Locally, Bell County will see three contested Republican primary races in March, with four contested races in November.
The first contested Republican primary race is for Bell County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, with incumbent Theodore Duffield running against retired police commander Reese Davis.
Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 will also be contested, pitting incumbent Cliff Coleman against college professor Richard Sapp.
The third contested primary race is for the unexpired term of Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Place 1. The race will have Keith Reed, who is currently filling the position after the resignation of JP David Barfield, compete against Velva Johnson, the coordinator for the 426th District Court.
November will see four contested races between the two parties.
For the County Court at Law No. 2 seat, incumbent Republican John Mischtian will compete against Democrat Kurt Glass, an attorney.
In Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Place 2, Republican Steve Harris, a teacher, will go against Democrat Nicola James, a court administrator.
County Commissioner Precinct 2 will have incumbent Republican Bobby Whitson face off against Democrat Stacey Wilson, a government contractor.
Bell County Commissioner Precinct 4
While many filed to run in the local races, one absent name was of John Driver, the current Bell County Commissioner for Precinct 4.
Driver, who represents the western portion of the county, was elected to his position in 2018. As the lone Democrat in the body, Driver ended the GOP’s one-party rule of the body that began in 1998.
With his win, Driver was the first African-American to have ever been elected to the county’s Commissioner Court.
Running to replace Driver are two candidates, one from each party. Democrat Louie Minor, a general contractor from Killeen, will compete against Republican Christopher Bray.
Uncontested local races
Bell County will have seven incumbents — all Republicans — who will go unopposed, barring a write-in candidate, in both the March 1 primaries and the November election.
Those running in these uncontested races include Bell County Judge David Blackburn, Court At Law No. 1 Judge Paul Motz, Court At Law No. 3 Judge Rebecca DePew, District Clerk Joanna Flores, County Clerk Shelly Coston, County Treasurer Gaylon Evans and Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Place 2 Judge Larry Wilkey.
31st Congressional District
U.S. Rep. John Carter, who represents Texas’s 31st Congressional District, will only face one challenger this election cycle. Fellow Republican Abhiram Garapati, a small business owner from Cedar Park, was the only person who filed to run against the incumbent.
Unlike Carter’s run in 2019, when six Democrats ran for the seat, none have filed to run against him this year.
Texas Legislature
Three races will be on the ballot in March to determine local representation on the state level following redistricting efforts across the state.
Three Republicans and two Democrats will compete to fill the open seat for State Senate District 24 left open by Dawn Buckingham, who is not running for re-election, instead running for Texas land commissioner.
The Republicans running to replace Buckingham are Temple resident Lamar Lewis, district director for state Rep Hugh Shine of Temple; retired Texas game warden Pete Flores of Austin; and home builder Raul Reyes from Castroville. The Democrats in the race are software engineering manager Kathy Jones-Hospod from Cedar Park, and veteran Jeremy Kohlwes from Castroville.
In November, voters will also get to decide on who will represent them in both of the county’s state house seats.
Incumbent State Rep. Brad Buckley of District 54 will face Democratic challenger Jonathan Hildner, a self-employed Killeen resident.
Shine, the incumbent state representative for District 55, will compete against Killeen Democrat and caregiver Tristian Sanders.
Governor
Republicans who have filed for governor are incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott and challengers Paul Belew, Danny Harrison, Kandy Kaye Horn, Don Huffines and Allen B. West. The Texas Tribune reported that Rick Perry, the man with the same name as the former governor, filed on Monday, but he was not among the names on the Secretary of State website.
Democrats who have filed for governor are Inocencio (“Inno”) Barrientez of Seguin, Michael Cooper of Beaumont, Joy Diaz, R. Star Locke of Port Aransas, Beto O’Rourke of El Paso and Rich Wakeland.
Lieutenant governor
Republicans who have filed are incumbent Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick of Houston as well as challengers Trayce Bradford of Colleyville, Daniel Miller and Aaron Sorrells of Fort Worth.
According to the Secretary of State website, Democrats who filed are Michelle Beckley of Carrollton, Carla Brailey and Mike Collier of Humble.
U.S. House District 11
According to the Texas Secretary of State website, only Rep. August Pfluger II, the incumbent from San Angelo, has filed for candidacy for the Republican Party.
As of Tuesday, no Democrats had filed.
Attorney general
As of Tuesday, four Republicans filed for the race. They include incumbent Ken Paxton and challengers George P. Bush, Louie Gohmert and Eva Guzman.
Five Democrats are vying for the nomination. They are Mike Fields, Rochelle Mercedes Garza, Joe Jaworski, Lee Merritt and S. “T-Bone” Raynor.
State House District 59 (Coryell County)
Stephenville Republican and incumbent Rep. Shelby Slawson appears to be uncontested for the Republican Party nomination.
According to the Secretary of State website, no Democrats have filed for the race.
State House District 68 (Lampasas County)
Incumbent Rep. David Spiller has filed for reelection and is being challenged by two other Republicans vying for the nomination. They are Craig Carter and Mark Middleton.
According to the Secretary of State website, no Democrats have filed for the race.