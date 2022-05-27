A Temple police administrator will spend the Memorial Day weekend in Uvalde to help patrol the South Texas town and provide security for families affected by the Robb Elementary mass shooting that killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers.
Deputy Chief Jeff Clark, driving a marked Temple Police Department vehicle, arrived in Uvalde Friday after the the department received a request for assistance Thursday from the Uvalde Police Department through the Texas Police Chiefs Association.
“He will assess the situation and will report back to (Police) Chief Shawn Reynolds and will make a determination on how many officers are needed and how long they are staying,” police spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak said. “He will likely be there through Sunday.”
Clark and other officers will assist the Uvalde department by riding as a two-officer patrol unit and by providing security for the grieving families.
“As the Uvalde community navigates this extremely difficult time, our department is willing to assist the families, schools and emergency responders in any way we can. We are all devastated by this tragedy,” Reynolds said in a news release.
Clark’s visit could spur assistance from other Temple officers.
“After Deputy Chief Clark visits the area, he and Chief Shawn Reynolds will determine how many TPD officers may be called out to assist the Uvalde Police Department,” Mackowiak said, adding that she was unsure if any additional officers are needed.