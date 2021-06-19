A Temple fire station was damaged Saturday evening when a blaze started in the facility’s kitchen while the crew was out on a vehicle fire call.
The blaze was reported at 7:08 p.m. at Temple Fire Station No. 5, 510 N. Apache Drive near Airport Road.
Five units from neighboring stations responded to the call and had the fire under control at 7:17 p.m. The fire was extinguished at 7:34 p.m.
“We are so grateful no one was injured. This is a prime example of how quickly a fire can start and become dangerous,” Emily Parks, city spokeswoman, said Saturday night. “We remind our residents to not be complacent. Be careful and stay safe.”
It appears the fire started by a pan left on a stove was that was still on when the crew was called to a vehicle fire when they were cooking, Parks said.
“While we are grateful no one was hurt, this incident shows the seriousness of kitchen safety,” Temple Fire & Rescue spokesman Santos Soto said in a news release. “A moment of complacency can quickly turn into a disaster.”
The station’s kitchen was damaged, and smoke damage was throughout the entire building. No dollar amount of the damage had been estimated by Saturday night, Parks said.
She described the damage as “really significant.”
Parks said the city will conduct an evaluation on whether the building is safe to operate from and develop a timeline on the facility’s needed repairs.
Parks said the crew was temporarily relocated to Fire Station No. 8, 7268 Airport Road, and will continue responding to calls within their district.