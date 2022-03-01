A Holland man was indicted for a sex crime charge police say they learned he was texting a 15-year-old girl he abused.
Karl Shane Kenton, 23, was indicted by a Bell County grand jury on sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony.
On Nov. 9, 2021, Holland Police Department officers learned from a woman that her daughter received explicit messages from Kenton about having sex with the 15-year-old.
Kenton was interviewed by police and he allegedly confessed to sexually assaulting the girl and was aware of her age.
Kenton was released from the Bell County Jail after he posted a $125,000 bond on Dec. 27, records show.
Colin J. Powell
A Temple man was indicted by a grand jury on Feb. 23 for allegedly threatening his girlfriend with a knife.
Colin J. Powell, 33, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. His charge has an enhancement as a habitual offender.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by Temple Police, officers responded to a residence Nov. 17 where a woman told them Powell had gotten angry with her and threatened her with a knife.
“(The woman) reported that the suspect made statements indicating he would stab her,” the affidavit said. “Officers made contact with the suspect who was uncooperative and resisted being detained for the investigation. Officers later recovered a knife in his pocket.”
Court records show Powell has two active third-degree felony charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, Class A misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest, and two other misdemeanor charges of family violence charges.
Powell remains at the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $342,500.
Other indictments
Alex Francois, 62, of Belton, harassment of a public servant.
Arturo Torres, 40, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams with intent to distribute.
Javis T. Lavan, 27, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance between 200 and 400 grams.
Donald W. Linder, 65, of Temple possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
Israel Zuniga, 22, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
Jason L. Lewis, 38, of Copperas Cove, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Jamie N. Racho, 40, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Kristina M. Brown, 41, of Azel, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Cailtlynn Musignac, 27, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.