Tuesday is the first day of school for most Bell County school districts — and the start of in-person classes during the COVID-19 era.
School districts will see the implementation of plans aimed at mitigating the spread of the coronavirus as most students return to their campuses. Districts are stressing the importance of hand washing, wearing a mask, social distancing and staying home if students feel sick.
Districts want students to check themselves for COVID-19 symptoms every morning before going to school. Those include a fever; chills; cough; fatigue; body and muscle aches; joint pain; shortness of breath; sore throat; headaches; nausea; vomiting; diarrhea; nasal congestion; or loss of taste and smell.
Temple Independent School District Superintendent Bobby Ott said about 60 percent of students are expected to be in face-to-face instruction. The remaining 40 percent will begin coursework virtually.
Ott emphasized how each Temple ISD campus — like other school districts — will undergo enhanced cleaning measures throughout the school year.
“We have our nightly cleaning schedule that’s been enhanced … but the (new) electrostatic machinery will rotate through campuses in the evening,” Ott said. “That will happen once a week in every campus.”
Ott also expects more families to attend classes in person after the first grading period.
“I really expect that many families, after the first grading period, will switch to in-person,” he said. “I think a lot of parents want to see how school districts respond to positive cases.”
Through Oct. 2, students in the Belton Independent School District who are taking in-person classes will attend courses under a hybrid schedule in which instruction will be physical and virtual throughout the week.
Elementary and middle school students will be in school four days a week, with Wednesdays as an at-home learning day.
High school students will be divided into two groups based on their last name that will alternate when they attend face-to-face instruction. They will attend in-person classes two days a week and the remaining three days will be at-home instruction.
All campuses will be closed for in-person classes on Wednesdays for a deep cleaning.
“Also at the secondary level, campuses are implementing a modified block (schedule) for the entire school year,” Deanna Lovesmith, Belton ISD assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, said. “Students continue to take the same number of classes, however, there are fewer classes in a single day. This will allow students to manage five rather than eight classes a day and will reduce transitions in the hallways.”
The hybrid schedule will deviate for the first week of school. Students will attend in-person classes on Wednesday.
Salado High School students will begin the school year with a hybrid learning model for the first four weeks of school. Their identification numbers will dictate what day students will be on campus.
“If a student has an even-numbered identification number they’re going to be attending school on even-numbered (calendar) days, while the students with odd-numbered identification numbers are going to attend on odd-numbered (calendar) days,” Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said.
However, the remainder of the district will begin classes in one of two ways: on campus or remote.