Hundreds will walk and ride through northern Temple Monday as part of the city’s annual Independence Day parade.
The North Central Historic District announced that it will once again hold its annual parade for the 32nd year. Alyce Bartley, president of the district, said this would be the second year the parade has been held annually after it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many local residents, especially those from the district, are expected to both participate and watch the parade.
“Hopefully, it will be just about the same, where we usually see between 100 and 300 people,” Bartley said. “It will probably closer to 300 when you count all the gatherings that will be going on.”
As in previous years, the parade will start at 9 a.m. on Monday at the intersection of French and North Ninth streets.
In addition to local residents, Temple Fire & Rescue and the Temple Police Department will also participate in the parade. Participants will move along Ninth Street until it intersects with Nugent Avenue.
Barley said she wanted to remind people who planned to participate in the parade that any type of motor vehicle was permitted.
Organizers have encouraged everyone attending the parade, including pets, to dress up in red, white or blue.
After the parade, Bartley said some groups within the district plan to hold block parties to relax and talk with their neighbors.
Bartley said that in previous years the event had been simply called the Temple Historic District Parade, but that needed to be clarified this year.
In May Temple approved the creation of the African American Churches Historic District, east of downtown. Bartley said that the addition of a second historic district in the city required clarification for the parade.
“We will all be under the same law,” Bartley said. “When it was created, they expected that there would be several historic districts but we went 40 years being the only one.