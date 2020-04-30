A Copperas Cove man died Wednesday night when he was ejected from his vehicle in a single-car accident, city of Belton spokesman Paul Romer said Thursday.
The motorist was identified as Christopher Davonte Dilling, 27.
Belton Police received a report at about 9:56 p.m. that said a driver was ejected during the incident on eastbound Lake Road/FM 439.
The driver lost control of the vehicle, left the road and hit gravel, prompting the vehicle to travel across both lanes of the road, Romer said. The vehicle struck a group of trees and ended up on the westbound side of the road.
The man was determined dead by emergency responders. Accident investigators were on scene and were assisted by the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Transportation.