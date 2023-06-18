A shooting in Temple is under investigation after shots were fired just north of downtown Saturday night.
Most Popular
Articles
- Trump pleads not guilty to all 37 federal charges in classified documents case
- $500,000-winning Texas Two-Step ticket sold at Temple store
- UPDATE: Temple woman identified who died in house fire; cause under investigation
- Lineup announced for Central Texas State Fair
- Blomquist named principal of Travis Science Academy
- Wildcat makeover: Campaign under way to update THS mascots Willie and Wilma
- Felon with guns arrested after threatening people at Temple hotel
- Man who allegedly impregnated girl, age 13, indicted
- Temple man charged with nine counts of possession of child pornography
- Catching up with ... Coach Chad President: Former Temple, Tulsa quarterback