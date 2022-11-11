Retired Air Force Col. Thomas “Jerry” Curtis was a prisoner of war in North Vietnam for more than seven years after his helicopter was shot down during a rescue mission in September 1965.
“I moved 13 times as a prisoner of war,” he said while attending a Veterans Day program at American Legion Post No. 133 in Temple on Friday. “One of those moves took me to Son Tay Prison, which we called Camp Hope. It was a dismal place. After we’d been there for a little over a year, we moved not too many clicks away.”
It was at that facility on the night of Nov. 20, 1970, where Curtis’ ears were filled with the sounds of nearby fighting.
“We heard all manner of things in the sky,” he said. “I knew that something big was happening because we could hear airplanes and we could hear guns, but we didn’t know what was going on.”
It was the Son Tay Raid.
“The raid was a joint-service operation,” according to the National Museum of the United States Air Force. “An Air Force assault group would fly Army Special Forces to Son Tay under cover of darkness, rescue the POWs, and leave. The Navy, meanwhile, would create a diversion by flying over Haiphong Harbor on the coast northeast of Hanoi and dropping flares to simulate an attack.”
Although no one was rescued during the 27-minute mission, Curtis called it a success as the North Vietnamese transported him and others the following day to Hanoi.
It was a strategy to discourage similar raids by holding POWs in fewer locations.
“There was a great deal gained by that,” he said. “We moved into a place that had huge rooms. I had gone from living with three to 18 and now 40 Americans in the same room. We had to learn to live in a crowd and make accommodations, but we could communicate with our senior officers for the first time in all the years that I had been there.”
Curtis was eventually released during Operation Homecoming — which followed the Paris Peace Accords that ended United States involvement in the Vietnam War — on Feb. 12, 1973, after spending 2,702 days in captivity.
“Every year when Veterans Day comes around I think of all those who have participated in the Son Tay Raid,” he said. “What they had done unselfishly had caused our lives to be much better. They didn’t know any of us but we don’t forget each other. That’s the brotherhood.”
Curtis, who served 25 years in the military, emphasized how all those years away from his family shaped his outlook on service.
“When I first entered the military, I did it for myself, for my family, and for my brothers who had been World War II guys. I wanted to make them proud,” he said. “But as time went on, it was also the fellow who was on your right, on your left, or wherever. You wanted to serve them as well.”
During the Veterans Day program at American Legion Post No. 133 on Friday, Vietnam War-era veterans like Curtis were honored with a pinning ceremony.
“A lot of people don’t understand the pin but everything on there is a symbol,” John Potts, commander of American Legion Post No. 133, said. “The eagle represents courage, honor and dedicated service. The blue circle matches the canton on the American flag and signifies vigilance, perseverance and justice. The stripes behind that eagle represent the American flag.”
Honorees were Anthony Estacio Jr., Herman Hardie Jr., Scott McMahan and James Payne.
The post also recognized members who have recently died by placing a miniature plaque with their name and branch of service on their “Everlasting Wall.”
Those remembered were Norris Frazier, William Havalik, Pate Hughes Jr., Randle Jackson, Robert Keith, Ernest Knox, Walter Kopriva, John Lancaster, David Ligon, Gus Nichols, Johnny Plsek, Darrel Scott, Clarence Sodek, and Edward Zavodny.
“These heroes put their lives on the line so that we may live in a world that is safer, freer, and we owe them a profound debt of gratitude,” Temple Mayor Tim Davis said. “I encourage all Americans to recognize the valor and sacrifice of our veterans, through appropriate public ceremonies and private prayers to ensure that our nation remains a land worthy of the great love that our veterans have shown.”
Weekend events
More Veterans Day activities are planned for this weekend, including two bell ringing ceremonies — events that honor the celebration that occurred on Armistice Day in 1918 at the end of World War I.
The first is scheduled at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Moffatt Cemetery, 13956 State Highway 36 in Temple, while the second is scheduled at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday at Seaton Cemetery, 333 Seaton Road in Temple.