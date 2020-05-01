Two felony charges were filed Friday against a Killeen man in connection with a shooting outside a Temple business.
Noel Quiles, 23, allegedly fired a 9 mm pistol Tuesday afternoon at a man who checked on a woman screaming outside Panel Specialists Inc., 3410 Lucius McCelvey Drive, according to Temple Police Department spokesman Chris Chrisoff and an arrest affidavit.
When the man tried to talk to Quiles, he reportedly said, “What? What did I do? Don’t touch me.” Quiles pulled up his shirt, grabbed the pistol from his waistband, cocked it, pointed it at the man’s head and fired. The man ran into the building, followed by Quiles, a PSI employee.
Quiles said he was sorry, ran out of the building and fled in a dark-colored BMW, the affidavit said.
A Temple officer saw the vehicle in the 4100 block of NW HK Dodgen Loop and turned on his lights and siren. Quiles drove onto Interstate 35, reaching speeds of up to 100 mph as the officer followed him. Quiles left the interstate in Troy and the officer didn’t see him anymore. Another officer pinged Quiles’ phone and located it in the area of Big Elm and Shiloh roads.
About 30 Temple and Troy officers rapidly headed toward the area.
An officer on foot in the 13400 block of Shiloh Road had his shotgun and saw a man walking on the creek. The man, later identified as Quiles, had a handgun with him. The officer threw his gun into the creek. The magazine had seven unspent cartridge casings and an unspent one in the chamber.
When Quiles was taken to the Bell County Jail, he said he fired at the front glass door of the business.
The arrest warrant was issued April 30 by Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield.
Bonds for Quiles totaled $225,000 for his alleged evading arrest in a vehicle, a third-degree felony, and aggravated assault with a deadly firearm, a second-degree offense.