Michael Scott Quinteros

Michael Scott Quinteros, 29, of Belton, was indicted Wednesday by a Bell County grand jury on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, both first-degree felonies, and two counts of indecency with a child, second-degree felonies.

