Winter break means there will be more time to draw for Ky Le, 10.
“I’m excited for the holiday break because two weeks at home means I get to draw every day ... since I don’t have to go to school,” Ky said.
The fifth-grade student from Raye-Allen Elementary has a knack for drawing — a skill that was evident after her artwork was selected as the Temple Independent School District’s official holiday card this winter.
“This year we had nominees from pre-K all the way through fifth grade,” Christine Parks, Temple ISD’s chief of communications, said. “All of the nine campuses were represented, and somehow we were able to narrow it down to 12 finalists.”
Ky was happy to know area residents were purchasing copies of her artwork, as holiday card packets — bundled with each of the 12 finalists’ designs — were on sale this month.
“I’m happy they like it and would want to buy it,” she said. “Everybody kind of liked it, and I want to make a new (holiday card) over Christmas break.”
Ky, who said her artwork took three days at school to complete, favored crayons and pencils throughout her creative process. Her design included a Christmas tree, a snowman, Santa Claus, reindeer and snowballs.
“Santa and the reindeer are my favorite because it was hard to color them dark blue,” she said. “I had to mix (the colors) and it took a long time to design it.”
During a December board meeting, Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said he is excited to witness how Ky and the district’s other students will further develop their artistic talents in the years to come.
“We are truly blessed to have such talented individuals like yourselves in Temple ISD and look forward to your talents as you grow through the district,” Ott said during a December board meeting. “And I want to give a small shout out to all of our incredible art teachers because they spent every day helping our students unleash their talent.”
Ky extended that gratitude to her teacher Darlina Lingo at Raye-Allen Elementary, 5015 S. Fifth St. in Temple.
“She helped me design the Christmas tree by telling me to curl (the branches), and she helped me do the snowballs,” she said.