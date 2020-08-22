Bell County movie theaters have been dusting off their projectors, as area cinemas are reopening with limited screenings.
Cinemark Temple & XD, 4501 S. General Bruce Drive, will join Cinemark Holdings’ phased reopening of U.S. theaters on Friday.
“The theaters open just in time to welcome this year’s newest film, ‘Unhinged,’ and the 10th anniversary re-release of ‘Inception,’” Cinemark Holdings said in a news release. “Releases continue with ‘The New Mutants’ and ‘The Personal History of David Copperfield’ on Aug. 28, and the much-anticipated ‘Tenet’ by Christopher Nolan on Sept. 3.”
However, Cinemark Holdings said early-access screenings will be held for ‘Tenet’ beginning Aug. 31. Guests also have the opportunity to enjoy “comeback classic” films at reduced prices. Tickets will be priced at $5 for adults and $3 for children and seniors.
“Moviegoers looking for a more personal experience can book a private watch party, and host a private screening of a film in a dedicated auditorium for up to 20 guests starting at $99,” Cinemark Holdings said.
Cinemark Holdings said theaters will undergo “greatly enhanced” cleaning measures throughout their phased reopening, and employees will undergo extensive training prior to a theater opening its doors.
“The health and safety of employees, guests and communities is a top priority,” Cinemark Holdings said. “All Cinemark theaters will reopen with … greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the movie going experience.”
Safety measures include staggered show times, seat-buffering technology, mandatory face coverings, raising the fresh air rate and high-quality air filters. Cash payments also will not be accepted.
Grand Avenue Theater
Grand Avenue Theater, 2809 Oakmark Drive in Belton, is planning its reopening for sometime in September. The Belton theater has been holding drive-in screenings to stay engaged with the community, since having to close for safety concerns.
“We appreciate your support and your love during this trying time,” Grand Avenue Theater said in a Facebook post. “We are excited to announce we will have a reopening date set very soon. We wish you and your family safety and health, and we can’t wait to welcome you back.”
Grand Avenue Theater said the best way to keep supporting the business is to purchase gift cards online for when it is reopened for business.
Temple Premiere 15 IMAX at Temple Mall has yet to share any reopening plans.
Area theaters
Cinergy Cinemas and Entertainment, 402 Constitution Drive in Copperas Cove, reopened its doors again Thursday night.
The theater, which has intermittently closed the last few months, had three showings of the new movie “Unhinged” — a thriller starring Russell Crowe.
Cinergy Cinemas and Entertainment last closed to the public July 4, and was operating only for private events until its most recent reopening.
The theater also began screening “The Tax Collector” starring Shia LaBeouf on Friday, and is operating with a limited menu, a full-service bar and axe throwing lanes.
Cinemark at Market Heights in Harker Heights and Regal Killeen also are slated to reopen their doors after nearly five months of COVID-19 closing their doors.
FME News Service contributed to this report.