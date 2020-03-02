State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, was straightforward about the political landscape in Texas.
“The election coming up tomorrow is very, very important,” Shine said Monday during his monthly forum at the Temple Chamber of Commerce. “Texas is in play this round for lots of different reasons, and we have not been in play in the past.”
Politics was on the brain of the Temple legislator, who is unopposed in the GOP primary and does not have a Democrat challenging him, because Tuesday is Election Day. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
“The ultimate discussion of all this is how this impacts redistricting in the next session of the Legislature,” Shine said. “That has a lot to do with what’s going on out there besides who controls Congress or who doesn’t.”
State lawmakers meet for a new legislative session in January.
Their biggest task — other than creating the budget, the only item, as outlined in the Texas Constitution, required of lawmakers to decide — will be to redraw the political lines of the state’s districts for the U.S. House, state House and state Senate. The 2020 Census will help legislators determine how to redraw the boundaries.
“When you watch returns tomorrow, I want you to think about the ramifications of who is on the top,” Shine said, referring to who will be the Democratic presidential nominee.
Who the Democrats nominate to challenge President Donald Trump may determine their chances — and difficulty — of retaking the Texas House. Democrats need to flip nine seats to win control of the House, according to the Texas Tribune.
One presidential candidate, Shine said, may endanger Texas Democrats’ hope of flipping the Legislature’s lower chamber: U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.
“A lot of Democrats believe that if Sanders wins the majority of the delegates and actually becomes the nominee that he has no down-ballot strength and the attempts the Democrats have at trying to take over the Texas House and influencing redistricting will probably be weakened,” the Temple Republican said. “That will make their efforts a little more difficult.”
One seat Democrats are eyeing to flip is House District 54 — which covers West Bell County and all of Lampasas County. State Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, currently holds the seat; he was unopposed in the Republican primary. He will face Democrat Likeithia “Keke” Williams in November.
Over on the eastside of Bell County, Shine’s District 55 is solidly red.
However, Shine expects to have a Libertarian opponent in the Nov. 3 election. The Libertarian Party is set to have county conventions March 14; that is when members will decide their nominees.
Shine’s likely Libertarian challenger may be former Killeen City Council candidate Holly Teel — who, according to Texas Ethics Commission records, appointed a campaign treasurer Dec. 12. The document is an indicator a person plans to run for office.
Teel, though, faces an uphill battle. She has raised $25, according to campaign finance reports ending Dec. 31. Shine has $406,913 in his warchest.