The Belton school board is expected to consider adopting a lower tax rate Monday after a clerical issue pushed the ratification back a month.
The Belton Independent School District’s proposed tax rate is $1.36 per $100 valuation — a 10-cent decrease from the current rate of about $1.46. Trustees meet at 6:15 p.m. Monday in the Pittenger Fine Arts Center, 400 N. Wall St. in Belton.
The school board was set to adopt Belton ISD’s new tax rate in August alongside the $129.5 million budget for the 2020-21 school year. However, administrators incorrectly listed last year’s average taxable value of a home in its tax rate public notice, Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Land previously said. That error caused two other figures to be wrong.
The public notice was republished with the correct figures. Taxing entities have until Sept. 30 to adopt a tax rate, according to state law.
The proposed tax is the same as the district’s voter-approval rate — the highest figure trustees could set before automatically triggering an election so voters could ratify it.
BISD’s no-new-revenue rate — which would bring in the same amount of revenue as the previous year — is about $1.35.
Some taxpayers will likely pay more in property taxes despite the lower rate because of higher property values.
Belton ISD’s certified value increased 15.83 percent this year to nearly $4.3 billion, according to the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County. Last year, it was almost $3.7 billion.
“This is the second year of (tax rate) compression as a result of House Bill 3,” Land said, referring to the comprehensive school finance reform law. “Until the Legislature makes changes, we will continue to see compression as property values grow.”
The average taxable value of a home in Belton ISD is $181,399. That homeowner would see a tax bill of $2,476.27 — a $43.62 increase on last year’s bill of $2,432.65. The average taxable value of a home in Belton ISD last year was $166,040.
The proposed tax would generate an additional $55 million in revenue — a 5.3 percent increase from the 2019-20 budget.
“When taxpayers see an increase in the total tax revenue it is important to know that it does not equate to an increase in money to the school district,” Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith said last month. “The school district gets the same amount of money per student next year that it did last year. The increase in the total tax revenue simply means that the school district receives less money from the state.”