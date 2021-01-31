BELTON — Dogs were having a good time as the Capitol Dog Training Club of Austin closed out a three-day agility trial Sunday at the Bell County Expo Center.
Michelle Swartz, trial chairman, said about 350 dogs ran each day in the American Kennel Club event. The two main courses were jumpers with weaves and standard agility, which has a variety of obstacles.
“We also do the international style courses, called premiere standard and premier jumpers,” she said.
The Austin club will have another agility trial here in April, she said, and partner here with Bell County Kennel Club in August. It will have a four-day show in November in Leander.
Swartz has four Australian Shepherds and makes a dog event almost every weekend.
“I like the breed,” she said. “I like that they’re sharp, willing to work and have drive.”
She brought two female dogs to this trial, Kyli, 11, and Riff, 4. Kyli earned her AKC championship qualification here last year. Riff is kind of starting out, she said.
“The number one rule in agility is to make sure the dog’s well-being is taken care of, that they’re always having fun,” she said.
She advised up-and-coming handlers to research the sport “find a local club, a trainer, take classes … help work at shows to kind of learn the game.”
Due to COVID-19 precautions, this show was not open to the public.
“This particular show, we’re taking a lot of additional safety precautions,” Swartz said. “Every handler is running with a mask on.”
“The more we can prevent, the better, so we can continue to have these events in a safe environment,” she said.
The club had hand sanitizers, disposable masks and gloves available. Everyone entered by one door and left by another, and observed social distancing.
“I periodically walk through and wipe the door handles in the common areas,” Swartz said. “The exhibitors have been wonderful about it.”
Julie Gattis of Georgetown said her female Vizsla, Aggi, 3, ran the fast course well. Aggi is 22 inches tall at the withers, so her jumps are set at 20 inches. The highest jump is 24 inches and the lowest is 4 inches, Gattis said.
She’s been working with dogs for 20 years, but considers herself a hobbyist.
“I’m just playing with my dog,” she said, although she does at least one trial a month.
“It’s just fun,” she said. “It’s competition. We have to work together as a team.”
Aggi is pretty smart, Gattis said. They go to Depaw Dog Sports in Leander to learn about agility, obedience and canine fitness. Originating in Hungary, the breed is an upland bird dog that hunts quail and pheasant, she said.
Diane Wood of Holland was about to run with her male border collie, Ace, 3.
“He competes at the master level, but he’s not a champion yet,” she said. “I hope he’ll go big, but you never know. He’s done the best of all my dogs.”
Margo Harding of San Antonio said her male Shetland sheep dog, Bogart, 18 months, has been training since he was a baby.
“He likes it,” she said. “We train 3-4 times a week. He’s already in masters.”
She’s been in the sport for about 16 years and has had three master agility champions. One died and the other two retired.
“You learn from every dog you have,” she said. “Some dogs have more drive than others. You have to be positive, training a lot in a positive manner so it’s fun for the dog.”