Tomorrow, the city of Temple turns 140 years old. Is anybody singing “Happy Birthday”?
Prior to 1880, the tall-grass prairie that would become the city of Temple had nothing more than a scattering of farms. Among those landowners was Jonathan Ewing Moore (1840-1907), who owned nearly 200 acres.
The Gulf, Colorado and Santa Fe Railway opened its deep pockets to offer Moore $27 an acre — a princely and inflated sum for the times. Merchant and building contractor John Calvin Black (1854-1934), who had lived in the area since 1870, witnessed the transaction as Moore sold the bulk of his farm to the railroad and retained about 20 acres that he would later develop into homes and neighborhoods in the new city. Moore about five years before had offered to sell the same land to Black for about $4.50 an acre.
Despite bitterly cold, rainy season in fall 1880, construction crews gradually laid track from Galveston and into the heart of Texas. Workers quickly erected a construction camp in the new settlement, consisting of lean-tos, tents and slapdash construction. By Jan. 18, 1881, the tracks inched closer to the proposed new settlement. A few weeks later, Feb. 8, Santa Fe passenger service was inaugurated.
Real estate agent John Alvis Cole (1863-1933) witnessed the town’s creation when he arrived in February 1881, according to a 1931 Temple Daily Telegram interview. Cole claimed that his mother, Sirena Pigg Cole (1831-1921), and a companion were the first to ride the Santa Fe train into Temple from Milano during a “blue norther” cold snap. An engine fireman gave up his seat in the locomotive cab so the women would have a warm place to sit during their journey.
The railway divided the former farm into town lots and auctioned them off during a raucous day of brews, barbecue and bidding on June 29, 1881. Then, barely age 18, Cole said he drank his first beer on the day of the lot sales. “It was free, and everybody participated,” he said.
Lots sold for upwards of $150 each.
Thus, June 29 is regarded as Temple’s official birthday — with or without the complimentary beverages.
Not everyone was impressed with all the hoopla. Dairy farmer Sam Houston Cater (1861-1933) who had been born on a spread in what now is southwest Temple, close to Interstate 35. Cater told the Temple Daily Telegram that he “did not think the town would amount to much.”
Perhaps the shrewdest bidder of the day was Mary Catherine Forbes Bristow Morgan (1849-1937) who bought four lots on opening day. She divided them and sold half. She and her husband bought their home and surrounding pastures, located at what is now the 1600 block of North First, for 75 cents per acre.
When she sold part of her homestead a few years later, she received $1,000 an acre. She, like Cater, was not impressed at first with the railroad’s new settlement or its foul-smelling railroads belching smoke and soot.
From the very beginning, the city reveled in its opening-day anniversary.
As each June 29 rolled around, celebrations grew larger and more elaborate — mostly for their public relations value. After all, Temple was considered the most populous of the youngest towns in Texas — cities established by the railroads in the late 1870s through the mid-1880s. The phenomenal growth spurred its reputation as “The Young Giant.”
Each year, Temple’s birthdays grew more elaborate and showcased the city’s industrial and commercial strengths. By its 10th anniversary in 1891, the city had honed anniversary parties to a fine art. A mile-and-half-long parade kicked off the daylong event. The Santa Fe Railway offered discounted fares to Temple.
Featured were dignitaries, fraternal organizations and visiting fire companies from Hillsboro, Waco, Taylor and Belton. Other women’s and men’s fraternal organizations rode magnificent steeds decked out in their equestrian finery. Brass bands played continuously.
Thousands poured in by rail, horseback and buggy. At Freeman Heights — then a newly developed residential area — an estimated 13,000 people queued up for barbecue spread out over 1,400-foot tables. A grand ball capped off the day.
By the time the city turned a half century in 1931, Temple’s birthday party seemed doomed. A depressed economy, bank failures, shriveled crops and shuttered businesses — these factors overpowered the optimism of previous celebrations. The city had lost $1.33 million in about 24 months from 1930 to 1932.
Nevertheless, the 50th anniversary was scheduled anyway, designed to “remind visitors of days of long, long ago.” Indeed, business owners — including the Temple Chamber of Commerce and the Temple Daily Telegram — found all the more reason for a happy diversion. More than 30,000 converged to party.
Gov. Ross S. Sterling (1875-1949) got the daylong events rolling by driving a three-yoke ox team, also known as “a prairie schooner” to lead the downtown parade. Crowds flocked to a panoply of events, including a horse show, rodeo and historical exhibits. The Santa Fe Railway also launched an exhibit of antique boxcars and equipment.
Special guest was Ida May Shipman Temple (1861-1936), widow of chief construction engineer Bernard Moore Temple (1843-1901), the city’s namesake. She was hailed as the true hero because she lived in refurbished boxcars with her children, while her husband supervised his various civil engineering projects — including the construction of the Pecos High Bridge. Distinguished in her own right, she served as Galveston’s first woman school principal.
By 1981, when Temple celebrated its centennial, festivities were scheduled from June 19-29, each evening highlighting part of the city’s history and culture. Veteran journalist Martha Bowmer (1921-1990) compiled a centennial history, “Backtracking 100 Years.”
So, start planning: There’s only 10 planning years left before Temple celebrates its 150th in 2031.
Then, the next year, Killeen, founded by the Santa Fe in 1882, hosts the party in 2032.