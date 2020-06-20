While “good cop, bad cop” is often a role portrayed in movies or television, the reality of having to purge law enforcement of bad actors is real-life serious.
Protests about the deaths of George Floyd and other black men are something that hits home to many Temple residents following the December 2019 officer-involved killing of Michael Dean. Carmen DeCruz, now a former Temple Police officer, was indicted on a manslaughter charge in March for shooting Dean, an unarmed Temple resident, during a traffic stop.
State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, said that he expects next year’s Legislature to take up police reform efforts, following up on the Sandra Bland Act from the 2017 session.
Shine said that he thought the arbitration process through which police officers can appeal when disciplined would be revised by the Legislature so it can work adequately.
The current arbitration system is available under state law created in 1947 to address problems in local government such as nepotism, lack of due process in disciplinary matters and inequitable hiring practices. A Telegram report in 2014 — when two Temple officers were reinstated to the force after a 14-year-old’s collarbone was broken — quoted local legal experts that the system can have both advantages and disadvantages.
Rick Miller, former Bell County attorney, said in the 2014 story the civil service law has gone too far beyond its original intent to stop nepotism, the lack of due process in disciplinary matters and inequitable hiring practices.
Perspective on police
The Rev. James E. Schooley Sr. has a well-rounded perspective on issues regarding police. He is a former Indianapolis Public Schools officer and the son of a police officer. Schooley’s son was shot to death in Tulare, Calif., walking home from football practice in 2014. The 17-year-old convicted in the killing received a 72-year sentence, Schooley said.
Schooley, who is about to celebrate 11 years as a minister, says he’s had to deal with police scrutiny as a black man, noting a Temple officer followed him “right on my bumper” all the way home recently.
While Schooley said he wasn’t familiar with the current arbitration system in which officers under disciplinary action are dealt with, he was clear on what he thought should be done with such officers — anyone who does a wrongful shooting or exceptional use of force should automatically be released.
Shine said levels of complaints should trigger more review. He noted that a Minneapolis officer accused of murdering Floyd reportedly had 18 complaints over 19 years on the force.
“I don’t think our problem is with the good officers,” Shine said, while noting there is always room for improvement in recruiting and training enhancements. He said a very small percentage of officers who violate their trust can cast a cloud on the others.
Releasing video
Another thing that casts a cloud, Schooley mentioned, was not releasing the video of the Dean shooting — something the city of Temple has not done even though larger cities often release recordings of police violence within a couple of days.
“I really believe that systemic racism needs to stop,” Schooley said, adding that bad cops need to be prosecuted. He said the “so-called good cops” need to speak out against the bad ones.
He suggested a roundtable meeting, including inviting people who think they’re oppressed to talk about it.
One such attempt in Temple, scheduled before the Dean death but held after it, was eye-opening. From 75 to 80 percent of the black people in attendance raised their hands when asked if they felt they had been harassed by local police.
City officials have taken some steps, including working with a crisis management team to improve communications.
One provision that did not make it through the final passage of the Bland law, Shine said, was implicit bias training that all officers would be required to take in order to help them deal with any pre-conceived notions.
Shine noted that the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, the state agency which regulates police officers, had already required the implicit bias training after the death of Floyd. The state representative said he expected the Legislature to codify the training into law when it is in session next year.
Schooley suggested hiring “in-house” — getting officers familiar with local people and issues, as part of the solution.
The minister hit on a topic that new Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds discussed during his interview for the position — using social workers and counselors to deal with mental health issues.
Asked what changes he hoped will be made in legislation regarding the police, both in Texas and the nation, Reynolds said in an email, “This is a conversation that is ongoing between the city and the Police Department. As we continue to move forward with these conversations, we will have a better idea of what changes, if any, we would like to see in this matter.”
More activities for youths could also help, Schooley said, plus increased enforcement by a gang task force.
People also need to note the dangerous work that police take on, Shine said. “It’s a very difficult job.”
Law enforcement deaths
A total of 1,627 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty during the past 10 years, an average of one death every 54 hours or 163 per year, the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial website reports. There were 135 law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in 2019.
The website reported that the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report for 2018 said there were 58,866 assaults against law enforcement officers in 2018, resulting in 18,005 injuries.
Interim Temple Police Chief Jim Tobin said during the January town hall the department averages about 110,000 events a year. Since 2015, there have been about 80 uses of force a year, from wrestling to the use of firearms, he said.
“There are thousands of law enforcement officials throughout the country who selflessly serve their communities,” Reynolds said. “While it is important not to undermine the importance of these actions, it is unfortunate that the acts of a few skew the public perception of law enforcement as a whole.”
Yet rioting and looting after peaceful protests have rocked the country.
“There’s an enormous amount of hurt going on in the nation,” Shine said, noting that as someone who grew up during unrest during the 1960s he never expected 2020 to be like this.
“It’s a good versus evil thing,” Schooley said. “We should all want equal justice — be it white, black or Hispanic.”
Shine said he hopes to reach out to people in law enforcement to try to balance needs of people and police together.
“I know a lot of officers by first name,” Shine said, adding that he trades cellphone numbers with them as he does with a lot of constituents.
Shine said that he intends to work with Houston state Rep. Garnet Coleman to update the legislation through email and telephone calls. “We won’t be starting cold turkey,” Shine said.
“I think the vast majority of law enforcement are good public servants,” Shine said.
Schooley recalled his son’s murder on March 15, 2014.
“It’s a personal thing for me,” Schooley said. “The Lord said ‘Blessed are the peacemakers.’ … We should be doing more.”