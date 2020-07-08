BELTON — A bond hearing for George Powell is set for Friday although he is quarantined at the Bell County Jail, Michael Ware, Innocence Project executive director, said Thursday.
Powell, 47, is among seven inmates isolated at the Central Jail in downtown Belton, according to Ware, who is Powell’s attorney, and Powell’s wife, Tamara. Powell told Ware and his wife that he and other inmates in his pod are sick and haven’t been tested for COVID-19.
Bell County spokesman Lt. Robert Reinhard said Tuesday seven positive COVID-19 cases are at the Loop Jail connected to the Bell County Justice Center.
Powell was convicted of aggravated robbery in 2009, but was granted a new trial in June 2019 by the state Criminal Court of Appeals after his armed robbery conviction was overturned. He received a 28-year prison sentence for the robbery of a Killeen convenience store.
The appeals court ruled that information was withheld by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office that might have proven Powell’s innocence.
The writ response said Powell’s claims about contracting COVID-19 are outweighed by the “obvious danger he presents to the safety of the community” by committing three new criminal offenses.
The writ response
One of the Bell County District Attorney’s responses to a writ for amended habeas corpus for bail filed for Powell — the reason for Friday’s hearing — was that Powell had no proof he might have the coronavirus or was in the presence of others who might have it.
The DA’s response said Powell was an obvious threat to the safety of the community and Powell didn’t cite any evidence he was a “subject of the lockdown,” the response said.
“Defendant remains in the Bell County Jail, where the current COVID-19 status is unknown to the state and beyond its control,” the response said.
The district attorney’s response had more claims, including several reasons it said demonstrate why bail for Powell should be denied — or if granted, be set high enough to make sure he shows up in court for all hearings. Powell reportedly broke several bond specifications by having illegal drugs and/or alcohol; committing other offenses including two felonies and a misdemeanor; violating his curfew; and not wearing an active ankle monitor.
“Defendant has already received all the grace he deserves,” the response stated.
The response to Powell and his attorneys was signed by Garza and Assistant District Attorneys Dana Nelson and Justin Bradford Smith.
Friday’s hearing
Ware wasn’t certain Tuesday if the quarantine would affect the amended bail hearing, he said.
Powell told his wife, Tamara, the symptoms he and other inmates have are weakness, coughing, fever, dry mucus buildup, vomiting and sweating.
Although the judge hasn’t specifically closed the hearing to the public, certain policies are set. Only one attorney may be in the courtroom for each side and one witness at a time will be allowed in the courtroom to testify, Ware said.
While waiting their turn to take the stand, witnesses must wait in their vehicles until called, according to Ware.
“Because of COVID-19, we’re in uncharted territory,” Ware said.
District Attorney Henry Garza referred the Telegram questions about the hearing to Jessica Bridge, the 27th District Court coordinator.
Bridge said Wednesday the hearing can be watched online Friday on the Bell County webpage.