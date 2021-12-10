Ralph Wilson Youth Club announced a Temple native will serve as the facility’s club coordinator.
Cole Jones, a graduate of Academy High School and Texas A&M University – Central Texas in Killeen, will move from a part-time role at the club to a full-time position effective Monday.
Jones, who initially planned to enter the education field, has a passion for the youth club that led him to explore his career options, according to a news release.
“Cole is certified to teach grades K-6. His skill set will be valuable as the youth club continues to offer programming based on supporting the academic needs of our members,” Brett E. Williams, executive director of the club, said in a news release.
Jones, in his new role, will oversee the facility’s part-time staff; plan and implement school term programming, summer field trips and special programs; address behavioral discipline issues; oversee professional service contracts; analyze data regarding memberships, concession sales and purchases; and manage aspects of the annual budget and the operational calendar.
Jones said he chose a career with the youth club because “it’s the place in Temple, Texas, that can change lives.”
“It’s the place that our community needs to give our kids a chance to be successful,” Jones said. “I’ve had the opportunity of being around the youth club my entire life. I’ve witnessed firsthand, the difference good people can make in the lives of others. The relationships and the memories I’ve made here are second to none. I am excited to continue making memories while impacting our youth in a positive way.”
Jones and his wife Makenzee are expecting their first child in early 2022, the release said.