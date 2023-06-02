A Belton motorist who fled an accident scene after crashing into another vehicle faces felony intoxication charges.
Regina Marie Walker, 35, was indicted May 24 on two counts of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15, both state jail felonies.
Walker was in a vehicle that fled after a Feb. 20 accident at the intersection of North Main Street and Sparta Road, according to an arrest affidavit.
A witness followed the vehicle that left the scene and relayed information to the Belton Police Department.
“The witness observed the suspect vehicle stop. He then observed the passenger exit the vehicle and switched places with the driver and then drove off again,” the affidavit said. “The witness continued to follow the vehicle until (Sgt. Matt Schwindt) was able to catch up to them to conduct a traffic stop.”
During the stop, two children, ages 9 and 10 years old, in the vehicle told police that their mother was the driver of the vehicle who fled. However, Walker was the driver of the vehicle when it was stopped. The officer also noted the vehicle was smoky inside from engine exhaust.
“During the traffic investigation, both suspects were observed showing signs of intoxication,” the affidavit said.
After the children were removed from the vehicle, another officer assisted in the investigation of Walker.
“She was belligerent toward him and other officers, making threats while they were conducting their investigation,” the affidavit said.
Walker was observed to have bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol, officers said. She refused to give a breath sample so a search warrant for probable cause was issued for both suspects. Their blood was drawn and sent to a Texas Department of Public Safety laboratory for testing.
Walker has two prior convictions for driving while intoxicated on Dec. 4, 2014, and Sept. 21, 2021, the affidavit said.
Walker was released from the Bell County Jail on Feb. 26 after posting a $30,000 bond, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department said.
An arraignment hearing for Walker is set at 8:45 a.m. June 16 in the 478th District Court with Judge Wade Faulkner presiding. A pretrial hearing is scheduled on July 14 in the same courtroom, records show.