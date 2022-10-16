Infrastructure projects in Temple took a step forward after being approved by the City Council.
At its Oct. 6 meeting Council members voted 4-0 to approve the design of road improvements and a new roof for a municipal building.
The larger of the two items, the design of improvements to Veterans Memorial Boulevard, will cost the city $625,300. The project will span from the University Court Apartments in the south to Avenue O in the north.
City spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin said the project will help better connect Temple College and the Olin E. Teague Veterans' Medical Center to the rest of the city.
“Overall, this project is a continuation of the boulevard section that was constructed a few years ago to the south,” Nowlin said.
Nowlin said the road will look similar to the improved Avenue U.
Improvements along the more-than-half-mile section will include new paving along the road, sidewalks, drainage, landscaping, irrigation, traffic signals and street lighting.
City engineers estimate that the entire project will cost about $10 million to complete. A portion of the project will be covered with grants by the Texas Department of Transportation, which maintains the road.
Officials said that the Veterans Center will also work with the city on the project as a portion of the road borders its land.
Designs for the project by Temple engineers Kasberg, Patrick & Associates are expected to be completed in seven months.
Police roof replacement
The second project approved by the Council was the replacement of the Temple Police Department’s roof, which has started to fail.
Council approved a construction contract with Waco-based Clark Roofing and Construction for a maximum price of $421,674. Officials estimate that this could be lower if some existing part of the roof can be saved.
City officials said that the current roof is the original covering built along with the building between 2003 and 2004.
Nohely Mackowiak, spokesman for the police department, said deterioration of the current roof has caused some problems in the structure.
So far officials have only reported some sheetrock and ceiling tile damage in areas with leaks. Mackowiak said the city’s building maintenance team has been quick to fix any damage caused.
“The existing roof system is showing signs of deterioration and the protective coating is degrading due to heat-aging,” Mackowiak said. “When this protective coating begins degrading, it is very difficult to identify and repair the source of leaks because repair patches will no longer adhere to the membrane.”
The city plans to replace the current, single ply roof system, with a 60-millimeter thermoplastic polyolefin roof system.
Mackowiak said the difference between the two systems is that the new roof will have better ultraviolet light protection. This protection, she said, would prevent the rapid heat-aging that the current roof has experienced.
The city hopes that this protection will allow for the roof to last longer under local weather conditions.
Work on the department’s roof is expected to take 60 days after the city gives the signal to proceed.