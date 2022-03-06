As Barnett Newton Jarrell (1881-1950) tells the story in December 1922, the Temple businessman and six buddies headed to the wilds of the Rio Grande River to hunt what he called “the Big Papa of Deer.”
According to Jarrell, their trip was stymied when they met a gaggle of what he termed “Mexican bandits with their burdens of tequila” crossing into the U.S. The problem was the liquid was banned with the 18th Amendment to the Constitution.
Jarrell said his hardy hunters “were robbed of their guns and their food, and (they) set foot to return their homes with only a sad, sad story to tell.”
Alas, and no venison or tequila for their troubles.
The tightening prohibition laws in Texas — and eventually the nation — were a real buzzkill to tequila producers. Federal agents by 1919 turned back hundreds of U.S. citizens and Mexican tourists who attempted to carry bottles of mescal and tequila across the border as the new federal law was enacted.
“Prices on this contraband liquor had risen sharply in price,” the Temple Daily Telegram reported. While prohibition may have dampened spirits north of the border, “Juarez saloon keepers and café proprietors had prepared for banner sales,” the Telegram added.
Smugglers did manage to sneak spirits across the border — in cotton bales, false-bottomed cargo boxes and even shipments of crutches. Tequila gained the reputation of being delicious, exotic and forbidden — a sure sign of its appeal among thirsty Norteños.
For example, a 1955 Ace Reid “Cowpokes” cartoon features a scruffy cowboy tending a blazing fire tells his partner, “You better go back to using them feed bills for start your fire, that tequila’s too doggone dangerous.”
Now on view through March 16 is a traveling photo exhibit, “Aliento a Tequila (The Spirit of Tequila)” at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B. Introduced the museum’s first bilingual exhibit (another one opens this summer), the exhibit explores and celebrates the landscape, culture, and traditions that gave birth to tequila, Mexico’s national drink.
Ever since the 16th century, tequila has been distilled from the blue agave plant, primarily near the city of Tequila northwest of Guadalajara, and in the highlands of Jalisco. Blue agave thrives in the red volcanic soils with more than 300 million of the plants harvested there annually.
Agave grows differently depending on location. Blue agaves grown in the highlands are larger and sweeter in aroma and taste. Agaves from the valley are more herbaceous in fragrance and flavor. The region near Tequila — the Agave Landscape and Ancient Industrial Facilities of Tequila — was declared a World Heritage Site in 2006 by the United Nations, Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.
The photo collection is part of a decades-long interest Austin photographer Joel Salcido has had with the potent libation. Salcido, who grew up in El Paso and Juarez, began investigating how tequila is made after attending a tasting event years ago. His odyssey began as he searched to study major tequila retailers and smaller, artisanal distilleries.
His series on view at the Temple museum includes the original distilleries that literally founded the industry, as well as several artisanal tequileras committed to the ancestral ways of tequila-making, from harvest to bottle.
Modern technological advances have not changed the agave harvest. Planting, tending and harvesting are still accomplished by back-breaking manual labor.
Salcido’s quest soon evolved into the stark realization of the arduous work need to wring every drop for manufacture. “The other was the daunting realization and admiration of how much work it takes to make tequila. It’s brutally physical. I thought I knew how tequila was made, and I did not. I was full of ignorance,” Salcido said.
Agave dates back to the Aztec civilization as an important crop in Mexico. Since the 1600s, the people of western Mexico have cultivated blue agave to make what is commonly known as tequila.
Salcido traveled across the state of Jalisco capturing images of distilleries and artisanal tequileras, including blue agave fields at sunset, the agave’s pineapple-like centers (piñas), elegantly shadowed barrel rooms (añejos) and agave farmers.
His trek for the roots of tequila became a spiritual journey into his culture. “It represents an incredible historical legacy that’s just south of us. Sometimes we take for granted the people behind the scenes and the culture that this drink represents,” he said.
Tequila culture has long fascinated those with roots north of the Rio Grande. Author Fannie Chambers Gooch Inglehart (1849-1931) chronicled her tequila observations in an 1887 biography, “Face to face with the Mexicans,” a loving tribute about her seven years spent in Mexico.
Compared to other foreign-distilled libations, tequila was popular because it was cheap and nearby. A 1916 article in the Daily Telegram maintained a 14-gallon cask of tequila cost $9.50 — $245 in today’s bar tab.
Unfortunately, tequila also was blamed for discord, mayhem and other “bad behaviors,” such as the 1915 Mexican revolution.
U.S. prohibition laws added more controversy to the beverage as smugglers attempted to quench northerners’ thirst, even almost a diplomatic incident. Mexican dignitaries chartered a train to attend the inauguration of GOP President Warren G. Harding in March 1921. A Telegram editor waggishly editorialized that he hoped “no naughty Democratic dry law enforcement officer will hold up the train purely for political reasons and search the party for tequila.”
Tequila has gained in popularity throughout the United States — partly because of the appeal of margaritas, but also because of U.S. laws that stipulate that tequila must be “manufactured in Mexico in compliance with the laws of Mexico regulating the manufacture of tequila for consumption in that country.”
The museum’s exhibition was curated by Roy L. Flukinger, independent curator emeritus and past senior curator of photography of the Harry Ransom Center, The University of Texas at Austin.