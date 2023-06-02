The Santa Fe Plaza in Temple was buzzing with excitement on Friday afternoon, as the Temple Police Department served about 750 hamburgers and hundreds of hot dogs to area residents.
Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds called the Burgers with the Badge event — which offered an opportunity to connect with local law enforcement and showcased Temple Police Department vehicles, including the Temple SWAT armored vehicle — one of the largest community events the department has hosted since he was hired in 2020.
“We’ve had a great turnout,” Reynolds told the Telegram. “We look forward to any opportunity we can to engage with the community, so to see them out here with their kids running through the splash pad and playing has been great. Of course, the snow cones were a big hit with them, too.”
Donna Meadows, who moved to Temple from Kempner about a year ago, was among the many who enjoyed her afternoon hanging out with the Temple Police Department and the community they serve and protect.
“There’s all different walks of life coming together as a community, the food is amazing and it’s been really neat to kind of see the officers in their element,” said Meadows, whose son-in-law serves on the Temple Police Department. “I think that it’s important to come out whenever we can to show our appreciation for what they do and how they put themselves out there like they do.”
Temple Police Officer Cody Close, who helped organize the event, noted how there were four months of preparations involved.
“We set our date in January and then right around the beginning of March, we started reaching out to businesses like Sam’s Club, Best Quality Meats and United Rentals and said, ‘Hey, this is what we want to do,’” she said. “Then it just kind of all comes together at the end.”
Although it is a lot of work, Close emphasized how it is even more fun.
“We love it,” she said. “You know, it’s all about the positive police interactions, and there’s no better way to have a positive interaction with somebody than over food. We’ve had a lot of conversations with residents about what we’re doing to help our community and what issues they are seeing in their neighborhoods. Then we ask them to tell us how we can help them. So it’s a really good time.”
Close and her colleagues hope to see an even larger Burgers with the Badge turnout in the years to come and encourage residents to seek out other community events that the Temple Police Department hosts.
“If you see an officer just stop them and ask, ‘Hey, what kind of stuff do you guys have going on?” she said.
The department posts updates on its Facebook page at facebook.com/TempleTXPolice.
“If anybody wants to see what we’re up to, you just follow us on Facebook. We’ve got all our events posted there,” Reynolds said. “We’d love to see you soon if you couldn’t make it out today.”