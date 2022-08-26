BELTON — The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Department of Music will present a unique, first-time showcase concert to kick off the academic year at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Sue & Frank Mayborn Performing Arts Center, 800 N. Main St.
UMHB Department of Music to present showcase concert next week
STAFF REPORT
-
-
