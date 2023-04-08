NORFOLK, Va. — Petty Officer 2nd Class David Rodriguez, a native of Temple, supports versatile missions while serving at Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28.
Rodriguez joined the Navy four years ago. Today, Rodriguez serves as an aviation electronics technician.
“I joined the Navy because I grew up in a military family, so I was familiar with it,” said Rodriguez. “I’d already been working at sea in the oil and gas sector, and I wanted to continue working at sea.”
Rodriguez attended Crossroads High School and graduated in 2005.
Skills and values similar to those found in Temple led to success in the military.
“Back home, I learned that hard work pays off and that has helped me succeed in the Navy,” said Rodriguez.
These lessons have helped Rodriguez while serving with the Navy.
Members of HSC 28 fly and maintain helicopters for the U.S. Navy. Navy helicopters are able to perform many different missions. In general, some of the most common operations include search and rescue, air assaults, medical evacuations, supply transport and hunting submarines.
As a member of the Navy, Rodriguez is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“Our forward presence speaks to our readiness to lead, defend and protect all forms of freedom,” said Rodriguez.
With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.
“Our mission remains timeless — to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, chief of Naval Operations. “This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”
Rodriguez and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“I’m proud of finishing my bachelor’s degree in the middle of the pandemic, while also serving in the Navy,” said Rodriguez.
As Rodriguez and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the Navy.
“It’s an honor to be a service member,” said Rodriguez. “It takes courage to answer the call and commitment to strive toward personal and career success.”
Rodriguez is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.
“I want to thank my family and my wife for all their support,” added Rodriguez.