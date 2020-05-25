Due to a critical level of blood inventory, Central Texas Veterans Health Care System and Carter Blood Care are teaming up to sponsor a blood drive 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 3 at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center, 1902 Veterans Memorial Drive.
The Carter Blood Care bus will deploy to the medical center and set up in the Valet Parking entry area adjacent to the Teague Hospital, Building 204.
Blood donors can donate blood every 56 days, so donors are encouraged to schedule a time to donate blood. In accordance to Centers for Disease Control guidelines in response to the coronavirus and adherence to social distancing, schedule your donation by visiting https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/105451, or calling Adele Warner at 254-743-0520.
Donors must go through the screening point at the Avenue U gate, wear a face covering while on the VA campus, and tell the screeners they are there to donate blood. No one younger than 18, including infants, is allowed.
This drive is open to the public.