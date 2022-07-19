An airtanker base established in Austin over the weekend is aiding in the statewide fight against wildfires, including blazes that charred more than 100 acres in Coryell and Williamson counties.
The Texas A&M Forest Service on Saturday opened the Austin Airtanker Base at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to serve as a reload station for aircraft coming and going to wildfires, officials said.
“Opening the airtanker base will allow for faster response times and great cost efficiency when responding to wildfires in Texas,” the Forest Service said in a Facebook post.
Texas A&M Forest Service said it has 36 aircraft mobilized at 17 airports around Texas for wildfire response.
Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday encouraged Texans to remain vigilant during increased wildfire activity this week, including the 6,000-acre Chalk Mountain Fire in Somerville County and the 1148 Fire in Palo Pinto County. Both fires have caused local officials to issue voluntary evacuation orders for residents.
“The State of Texas remains steadfast in our ongoing coordinated response to help Texans and communities affected by or at risk of wildfires,” Abbott said in a statement. “As we continue to deploy all available resources in response to widespread fire and drought conditions, Texans are encouraged to remain vigilant and weather-aware to protect themselves and their loved ones from dangerous wildfires.”
Increased wildfire activity this week has occurred in mostly parts of North and Central Texas.
The Texas A&M Forest Service said it has mobilized at least 105 dozers, 87 engines, and three motograders across the state. In addition, 38 aircraft, including five large airtankers, one very large airtanker, 12 single engine airtankers, one lead place, five air attack platforms, and 12 helicopters have been activated to support firefighters combating active wildfires, Abbott said in a news release.
“Hundreds of firefighting personnel are responding to fires statewide, including seven strike teams and a hand crew module deployed through the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS), totaling more than 115 firefighters, 30 engines, and four water tenders,” the news release said. “Additionally, land management agencies from 36 states are supporting the firefighting response in Texas with 535 personnel and 145 pieces of equipment.”
Coryell County fire
Firefighters are battling a Coryell County wildfire that has charred 15 acres, destroying a home, two vehicles and horse trailer.
The fire, dubbed the Hempel Drive fire, is still being contained as of Tuesday afternoon, the Texas A&M Forest Service said.
The fire is located north of Copperas Cove and west of Fort Hood, also caused minor damage to two homes. The Copperas Cove Fire Department said it received help from numerous agencies, including Killeen, Harker Heights, Southwest Bell County, Central Bell County, Gatesville, Kempner, Fort Hood and the forest service.
Williamson County fire
A 90-acre brush fire on County Road 220 near Florence threatened homes and prompted some evacuations but was contained 100% Monday evening, Williamson County Emergency Services said in a Facebook post.
“Multiple fire departments including Florence, Coupland, Liberty Hill, Georgetown, Round Rock, Hutto, ESD 5, Pflugerville, Burnet, Star Flight and Texas Forest Service, as well as Williamson County Emergency Services, Sheriff’s Office and Florence Police responded,” the post said. “No injuries reported.”
Crews were still putting out hot spots inside the fire line on Tuesday, a county spokeswoman said.
She said no structures were damaged, and homes and businesses near the fire were temporarily evacuated.
Bobby Shelton, the retired Florence Fire Department fire chief, said the flames came within about 150 feet from his property.
“It’s pretty scary,” he told FME News Service.
Disaster declarations
Last week, Abbott renewed a wildfire disaster declaration that includes 72 counties affected by wildfire threats. He also renewed a drought disaster declaration for 189 counties affected by exceptional drought conditions.
Abbott urged Texans who sustain damage related to wildfires to submit damage assessments through the Texas Division of Emergency Management’s self-reporting survey at damage.tdem.texas.gov. Users should select “Wildfire Outbreak” as the active incident.