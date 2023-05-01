The inspirational story of a Salado church rebuilt after a Bell County tornado last year was mentioned Monday by Gov. Greg Abbott.
Abbott spoke about the upcoming National Day of Prayer, scheduled Thursday, at the Governor’s Prayer Breakfast in Round Rock.
Speaking to more than 700 interfaith and community leaders, Abbott highlighted the importance of prayer in people’s everyday lives and presented a proclamation recognizing Thursday, May 4, as A Day of Prayer in Texas.
“I have found what many of you have found, and that is God is always revealing and He is with us,” Abbott said. “Just over a year ago, a powerful tornado destroyed Salado. I toured the damage that ravaged the town, including First Cedar Valley Baptist Church.
“The church was leveled and wiped off the face of the Earth, but one thing survived unscathed: a massive cross. The spirit of community brought together by God persevered, and that church has been rebuilt less than a year later,” Abbott said at the Round Rock event. “Just like He was with First Cedar Valley Baptist Church, God is with us on this National Day of Prayer and every day. He reminds us in so many ways that all we need to do is pray.”
The church’s old sanctuary building was destroyed by the tornado on April 12, 2022. Area churches, organizations and volunteers joined in a collaborative effort that resulted in the new building’s completion — debt free — in December 2022.
“The church is dedicating (the building) to the Lord, He is the one that brought us through all of this,” Donnie Jackson, pastor of First Cedar Valley Baptist Church, told the Telegram in March prior to the April 1 dedication. “…He can bless it, and let it stand, or He can do as was done before and allow the tornado to come along and wipe it out. We know He is in control.”
In Central Texas, prayer events are planned across the region Thursday including:
• At noon Thursday, there will be a National Day of Prayer observance at Temple City Hall, 2 N. Main St. in downtown Temple.
• A prayer event from noon to 1 p.m. at the Copperas Cove City Hall, 508 S. Second St. in Copperas Cove.
• At 7 p.m., a prayer observance will be held at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.