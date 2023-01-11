The Belton City Council discussed a permitting ordinance on Tuesday night that would govern short-term rentals, such as Airbnb experiences, after three complaints were submitted to staff last April.
Each location that was challenged is in a residentially-zoned area.
“Concerns included parking problems and traffic congestion, non-residents in the neighborhood, safety, and trash accumulation,” Belton Planning Director Bob van Til said.
Although staff discussed these issues in July 2022 with Belton City Council, members noted the challenge of regulating the land use and were more focused on licensing and hotel-motel taxes.
An ordinance review committee — which was composed of van Til, Councilwoman Stephanie O’Banion, Councilman Daniel Bucher, City Manager Sam Listi, Belton Police Chief Gene Ellis, Finance Director Michael Rodgers, City Attorney Neale Potts, City Clerk Amy Casey, and CVB and Retail Coordinator Judy Garrett — have since met four times since July to work on a draft.
That draft proposed several key measures, including an annual $1,000 registration and permitting requirement for all short-term rentals, minimum safety requirements, operating requirements, annual inspections with the renewal of the permit, payment of hotel-motel taxes, an appeals process and provisions for exemptions.
However, some residents voiced their disdain regarding the draft.
“Well-run, short-term rentals will naturally be better maintained than many properties because the short-term rental market will require it,” Dave Covington, a real estate broker and former short-term rental owner, said in an email to Belton City Council. “If a property is poorly maintained, it will get bad reviews and it will go out of business. Short-term rentals will have owners or managers checking on them multiple times a week, cleaning, mowing, checking on things, etc. If the reason for the new short-term rental ordinance is a few complaints, then I think we should make sure we aren’t coming up with a solution without a problem.”
Andrew Hicks, a current short-term rental owner in Belton, shared that sentiment.
“Most of the time these short term rentals, if you look online, are the nicest house on the block,” he said during the public comments portion of a Belton City Council meeting on Tuesday. “On my street, we are the nicest house and the most maintained. I am there twice a week, cleaning the place and mowing the yard. I maintain it because it has to be marketable. It has to be perfect and I try to make sure that it is.”
Covington also challenged the proposed $1,000 per year short-term rental permitting fee.
“Many short-term rentals are one or two bedroom properties or even just an extra room in a house and not even the entire property,” he said. “A five bedroom palace that overlooks the lake could probably swing $1,000 per year pretty easily, but for the one bedroom places, maybe $150 is more appropriate.”
Although Covington is not opposed to a permitting ordinance that regulates short-term rentals in Belton, he stressed that some of the proposals are too aggressive and could result in closures.
“I think we should recognize that short-term rentals are a way to attract tourism to the city and we should find a way to welcome them in a way that is cohesive to our neighborhoods and the character of our city,” he said.
Belton resident Paul Strang agreed.
“As cities and communities grow, it creates demand,” he said during the public comments portion of a Belton City Council meeting on Tuesday. “The more regulation that we put on demand, the more it will de-incentivize our young entrepreneurs or small businesses to really want to participate in that (market).”
The Belton City Council understood those frustrations.
“It’s still in process. We have not made up our minds,” Place 4 Councilman David Leigh said. “This is a community event. If we say no regulations, people are upset. If we say too many regulations, people are upset. So we’re going to find where we hopefully can get in the middle.”
Council members voted 6-0 to postpone the item until the ordinance review committee has ample time to revise the draft after gauging public input.