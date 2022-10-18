Although student enrollment in Belton ISD is ever-growing, it has fallen short of prior projections.
“We really thought that your enrollment was going to be closer to about 13,900, but you can see that we’re sitting at about 13,600,” Bob Templeton, an analyst with Zonda Demographics, said during a school board meeting on Monday.
He credited the state of the housing market for that decline.
“We’ve seen a huge increase in the interest rates from the spring when they were about 3% for a 30-year fixed mortgage,” Templeton said. “Now they’re about 7%. So we’ve seen a huge change in the interest rates, which is affecting the housing industry.”
With the average price for a new home in Belton now more than $360,000 — a surge that he linked to supply chain challenges and labor shortages — several contracts across the state have been canceled.
“That change in the interest rate roughly raises the monthly mortgage anywhere from $800 to $1,000 a month based on the price of the home,” Templeton said. “That’s a pretty significant headwind that we believe is causing some of this slowdown that we’re seeing.”
However, dirt is still moving in Belton ISD as developers are overseeing 53 actively building subdivisions and 16 future subdivisions.
“The housing market is still building so we still do have a significant number of homes under construction,” Templeton said. “The development community is still working to deliver lots so it’s not stopping, it’s just slowing down in pace.”
Zonda Demographics currently has Belton ISD pegged to reach 15,581 students by the 2027-28 school year, and 17,338 students by the 2032-33 school year.
“As we know, you have two new elementary schools that will open,” Templeton said. “The schools that have your highest enrollment are Chisholm Trail Elementary and Tarver Elementary, so it is likely that those two schools will see the most significant decrease in their enrollments with the opening and the expansions of your elementary schools.”
Chisholm Trail Elementary is currently over capacity with 872 students while Tarver Elementary is nearing capacity with 786 students, according to Zonda Demographics.
“The secondary level may actually benefit from this slowdown,” Templeton said. “It could push some capacity pressures back a couple of years. Right now, North Belton Middle School is approaching capacity in the 2025-26 year, and at the high school level, Lake Belton High School is approaching capacity in the 2026-2027 year.”
Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith thanked Templeton and his firm for their ongoing research.
“We’re still growing by 300 or some students a year, which is still significant growth for us, and it gives us maybe a chance to catch our breath a little bit,” he said. “So we appreciate your research and we look forward to touching base with you this spring.”