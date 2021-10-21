A Temple furniture manufacturer faces about $238,929 in fines for workplace injuries to employees, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration proposed Wednesday.
MooreCo Inc., 2885 Lorraine Ave., was notified by OSHA that an investigation on April 20, 2021, determined an employee suffered an injury after catching a hand in a machine.
The injury occurred as “employees were operating the WALCO Roller Coater machine in the Glue Line No. 1 area without the rollers being guarded, exposing employees of being caught in the rollers,” R. Casey Perkins, OSHA area director, said in a citation to the company.
Greg Moore, CEO of the company founded by his mother in 1985, did not return a phone message left at the company Thursday. MooreCo Inc., previously known as Balt, designs and manufactures furniture for commercial use in offices, schools and businesses.
OSHA inspectors determined the company removed guarding and failed to follow hazardous energy control procedures. MooreCo was cited for similar violations in that occurred in 2015 and 2018, OSHA said.
After the first citation, OSHA inspectors cited the company for repeat violations for energy control and failure to follow lockout/tagout procedures
In previous incidents, workers had injuries from machines, including a temporary worker whose fingertips were amputated.
The manufacturer has 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply, submit a written request for an informal conference with Perkins, or contest the findings before the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission, an independent body.