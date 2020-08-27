A group of veterans will show their support for law enforcement officers on Saturday.
The Project Overwatch motorcycle group will meet in Jarrell at 9:30 a.m., then head to Belton and Temple to show support for local police.
The group plans to stop at the Belton Police Department and the Bell County Sheriff’s Department between 10 a.m. and 10:45 p.m., Haley Brown, spokeswoman, said.
The third stop will be at 11 a.m. at the Temple Police Department, 209 E. Ave. A, Brown said.
The event will include a meet and greet with officers. Similar events have taken place throughout Texas, including the Austin area.
“We really just show up to show our support and appreciation,” Brown said. “We hope this shows everyone how important law enforcement is to our communities.”
Volunteers will provide cold water and snacks to people who attend.
The nonprofit group wants to “bring together the veteran community and others who support first responders,” she said.
“We will use our favorable momentum to defend others who sacrifice for their communities and aid charitable causes,” group founder Jamahl Labbe said. “Regardless of our opinion on one incident, we should not demonize all of our nation’s law enforcement because of isolated events.”